On Thursday morning, the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) reported 259 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, with one new case in Hancock County, and eight new deaths statewide.
“The total of Mississippi's cases since March 11 now stands at 5,153, with 201 deaths,” according to an MSDH statement on Thursday. “Cases among long-term care facility residents have increased by 45, and 382 Mississippians are currently hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19.”
Hancock County now has 55 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, with five total deaths and six people with the virus in long-term care facilities.
Two new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Harrison County, bringing the total to 152, with six deaths and two individuals infected in long-term care facilities. In Pearl River County, six new cases of the virus were reported with one new death. The total there now is 142 cases with 11 deaths and 28 people in long-term care facilities infected.
The national COVID Tracking Project on Monday listed Mississippi as 14th in the U.S. for testing by population, with approximately 17.2 residents tested per 100,000.
“If you have symptoms of COVID-19,” the MSDH report said, “make sure to contact a testing provider near you: http://HealthyMS.com/covid19test.”
There are now COVID-19 testing sites open in Hancock County.
• Hancock Women’s Center, 1009 Benigno Lane, Bay St. Louis. Walk-ins are welcome, both male and female, with results in 36-14 hours. Open Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.; and Friday, 8 a.m.-12 p.m. For more, please call 228-467-2555 or go to www.hancockwomenscenter.com.
• Memorial Drinkwater Internal Medicine Walk-In Clinic, 300 Drinkwater Drive, Bay St. Louis, Monday – Friday 8 a.m.–5 p.m. and Sat & Sun 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
• Memorial Hancock Family Practice, 4433 Leisure Time Drive, Diamondhead, Monday – Friday 8 a.m. –5 p.m. and Sat & Sun 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Call (228) 867–5000 before visiting a clinic to allow the staff to determine the next steps and to prepare for your arrival.
• Children’s International Medical Group — 467-1320
• Coastal Family Health Center — 228-463-9666.
