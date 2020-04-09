The Mississippi State Department of Health on Thursday morning reported five new cases of COVID-19 in Hancock County and one new death, bringing the total number of confirmed infections in the county to 37 and the total number of deaths from from the virus to three.
“This morning MSDH is reporting 257 new cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi and nine new deaths,” according to the agency’s Thursday statement. “The total of Mississippi’s cases since March 11 now stands at 2,260, with 76 deaths. Three new outbreaks have been identified in long-term care facilities.”
As of Thursday morning, eight new cases were reported in Harrison County, bringing the total number of infections there to 96, still with three deaths. In Pearl River County, 13 new cases were reported Thursday morning, bringing the total to 73, with four deaths. Stone County is now reporting five COVID-19 cases, with not deaths, as yet.
The number of COVID-19 cases leading to hospitalization has dropped slightly for the second day in a row, going from 30 percent on Monday to 29.6 percent on Tuesday to 29 percent on Wednesday.
“People are scared of this virus, but it’s very treatable,” Dr. Dimitri Yanez of Hancock Women’s Center said this week.
Early detection and treatment are key to helping people recover and limit the time they are contagious, Yanez said.
Yanez and the HWC staff have been testing and treating anywhere from 20-35 patients per day for COVID-19 since the pandemic began.
By both testing patients and treating their symptoms, he said, the overall effect will be to help people who test positive for the virus recover more quickly and keep from over-taxing the hospital’s facilities.
Yanez said he hopes other Hancock County-area physicians will start testing and treating patients in ambulatory clinics, as well.
COVID-19 trends
The MSDH has started releasing the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths by age, race, and the presence of underlying conditions.
Based on available data as of 6 p.m. on Wednesday, April 8, 52 percent of the cases in the state have been African-American patients; 35 percent white; and 12 percent “other.”
However, 71 percent of the COVID-19 patients who have died since the pandemic started are African-American; and 29 percent white; with no related data for “other.”
In the age group data, 56 cases and no deaths have been reported in the under-18 age group; 265 cases and no deaths have been reported in the 18-29 age group; 327 cases involved patients age 40-49, with three deaths; 419 cases and six deaths in the 50-59 age group; 420 cases and 18 deaths in the 60-69 group; 226 cases and 28 deaths for those aged 70-79; 92 cases and nine deaths for ages 80-89; and 27 cases with 10 deaths involved people over 90.
Also as of Wednesday, there were 11 cases in the 1-5 age group; 13 for those ages 6-10; and 32 for those ages 11-17.
Underlying conditions that have contributed to COVID-19 deaths include hypertension; neurological or developmental disabilities; immunocompromised; cardiovascular disease; lung disease; diabetes; and renal disease.
According to MSDH data released Thursday, women seem to be at slightly greater risk, accounting for 58 percent of the reported cases in the state.
As of 6 p.m. on April 8, the MSDH Public Health Laboratory had tested a total of 6,967 individuals, with 713 of those tests returning positive results. Those figures do not account for individuals tested by local healthcare providers, which had tested 14,061 people as of April 5, the last day for which figures are available.
Both state and local health officials have said it is still too early to start releasing or recording recovery data.
"The MSDH Public Health Laboratory, its partners, and private providers are testing statewide for COVID-19," according to the agency. "Anyone with symptoms of fever, severe cough or severe chest pains – especially those who are older or in poor health – should make arrangements for testing with their doctor or one of the many healthcare providers now performing testing. Healthcare providers can assess your health history and symptoms, and perform testing for COVID-19 as needed. MSDH is also helping conduct free drive-up testing sites in many parts of the state.
"Always call ahead to the testing provider for instructions on safely being examined before you visit for your test."
There are now three COVID-19 testing sites open in Hancock County.
• Hancock Women’s Center, 1009 Benigno Lane, Bay St. Louis. Walk-ins are welcome, both male and female, with results in 36-14 hours. Open Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; and Friday, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. For more, please call 228-467-2555 or go to www.hancockwomenscenter.com.
• Memorial Drinkwater Internal Medicine Walk-In Clinic, 300 Drinkwater Drive, Bay St. Louis, Monday – Friday 8 a.m.–5 p.m. and Sat & Sun 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
• Memorial Hancock Family Practice, 4433 Leisure Time Drive, Diamondhead, Monday – Friday 8 a.m. –5 p.m. and Sat & Sun 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Call (228) 867–5000 before visiting a clinic to allow the staff to determine the next steps and to prepare for your arrival.
Late on Monday, MSDH issued new recommendations for healthcare workers, essential businesses, and the general public, including:
• Everyone should wear a cloth mask when away from home in places like grocery stores where a distance of at least six feet between persons can't easily be maintained. (Remember, surgical masks or other medical-grade masks should be reserved for healthcare workers only.)
• Essential businesses should make every effort to ensure proper hand hygiene, avoid crowding, and encourage social distancing.
• Healthcare workers should wear a face covering (either manufactured or appropriate cloth mask) throughout the workday in clinical care areas, even if they do not come into direct contact with patients.
