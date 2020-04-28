The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Tuesday reported 248 new cases of COVID-19 in the state — including one new case in Hancock County — and 10 new deaths statewide.
“Forty-two of these new cases were among residents in long-term care facilities,” according to Thursday’s statement. “The number of Mississippians currently hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 infection has risen to 429. Mississippi's total COVID-19 cases since March 11 now stands at 6,342, with 239 deaths.”
The new case reported in Hancock County on Thursday increases the number of infections here to 61, with a total of five deaths and seven people with the virus in long-term care facilities.
There were seven new cases reported in Harrison County on Tuesday, bringing the total to 166 cases with six deaths and one person infected in a long-term care facility.
In Pearl River County, one new case and one new death were reported Tuesday, bringing the totals to 154 people with the virus, 15 dead, with 30 people in long-term care facilities infected.
As of 6 p.m. on Monday, the MSDH Public Health Laboratory had tested 11,978 Mississippi residents for COVID-19 and other providers around the state had tested 52,434, for a total of 64,412.
State health officials say accurate data on the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19 is not yet available.
“Anyone with symptoms of fever, severe cough or severe chest pains – especially those who are older or in poor health – should make arrangements for testing with their doctor or one of the many healthcare providers now performing testing,” according to MSDH. “Healthcare providers can assess your health history and symptoms, and perform testing for COVID-19 as needed. MSDH is also helping conduct free drive-up testing sites in many parts of the state. Always call ahead to the testing provider for instructions on safely being examined before you visit for your test.”
There are now COVID-19 testing sites open in Hancock County.
• Hancock Women’s Center, 1009 Benigno Lane, Bay St. Louis. Walk-ins are welcome, both male and female, with results in 36-14 hours. Open Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.; and Friday, 8 a.m.-12 p.m. For more, please call 228-467-2555 or go to www.hancockwomenscenter.com.
• Memorial Drinkwater Internal Medicine Walk-In Clinic, 300 Drinkwater Drive, Bay St. Louis, Monday – Friday 8 a.m.–5 p.m. and Sat & Sun 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
• Memorial Hancock Family Practice, 4433 Leisure Time Drive, Diamondhead, Monday – Friday 8 a.m. –5 p.m. and Sat & Sun 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Call (228) 867–5000 before visiting a clinic to allow the staff to determine the next steps and to prepare for your arrival.
• Children’s International Medical Group — 467-1320
• Coastal Family Health Center — 228-463-9666.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.