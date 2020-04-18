As of Saturday, April 18, the Mississippi State Department of Health MSDH is reporting 181 new cases of COVID-19 in the state and 12 new deaths, with no new cases or deaths in Hancock County.
"The total of Mississippi’s cases since March 11 now stands at 3,974, with 152 deaths," according to an agency statement. "Two new long-term care facilities have also reported COVID-19 cases."
The total number of cases of the virus in Hancock County still stood at 50 on Saturday, with five total deaths and two outbreaks in long-term care facilities.
There were seven new cases reported in Harrison County, bringing the total there to 144, with five total deaths and another outbreak in a long-term care facility, bringing the total to three.
In Pearl River County, four new cases were reported, bringing the total to 119, with two new deaths, making a total of 10; and two long-term care facility outbreaks.
As of 6 p.m. on April 17, according to MSDH data, about 28 percent of Mississippians who had tested positive for COVID-19 required hospitalization.
Dr. Thomas Hobbs, state health officer, said Wednesday during Gov. Tate Reeves’ daily COVID-19 update that it is still too early to release numbers of those who have “recovered” from the virus. That information will be released when the data becomes available, he said.
As of 6 p.m. on Friday, the MSDH Public Health Laboratory had tested a total of 10,490 individuals, with 1,169 of the tests returning positive results. Other healthcare providers around the state have tested more than 28,000 people, but the MSDH did not have the exact number as of Saturday. As of April 12, other providers had tested 28,321 individuals.
The state of Mississippi has an estimated population of 2.97 million. Hancock County’s estimated population is 47,632.
"The MSDH Public Health Laboratory, its partners, and private providers are testing statewide for COVID-19," according to the agency. "Anyone with symptoms of fever, severe cough or severe chest pains – especially those who are older or in poor health – should make arrangements for testing with their doctor or one of the many healthcare providers now performing testing. Healthcare providers can assess your health history and symptoms, and perform testing for COVID-19 as needed. MSDH is also helping conduct free drive-up testing sites in many parts of the state.
"Always call ahead to the testing provider for instructions on safely being examined before you visit for your test."
There are now three COVID-19 testing sites open in Hancock County.
• Hancock Women’s Center, 1009 Benigno Lane, Bay St. Louis. Walk-ins are welcome, both male and female, with results in 36-14 hours. Open Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; and Friday, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. For more, please call 228-467-2555 or go towww.hancockwomenscenter.com.
• Memorial Drinkwater Internal Medicine Walk-In Clinic, 300 Drinkwater Drive, Bay St. Louis, Monday – Friday 8 a.m.–5 p.m. and Sat & Sun 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
• Memorial Hancock Family Practice, 4433 Leisure Time Drive, Diamondhead, Monday – Friday 8 a.m. –5 p.m. and Sat & Sun 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Call (228) 867–5000 before visiting a clinic to allow the staff to determine the next steps and to prepare for your arrival.
MSDH has issued the following recommendations for healthcare workers, essential businesses, and the general public, including:
• Everyone should wear a cloth mask when away from home in places like grocery stores where a distance of at least six feet between persons can't easily be maintained. (Remember, surgical masks or other medical-grade masks should be reserved for healthcare workers only.)
• Essential businesses should make every effort to ensure proper hand hygiene, avoid crowding, and encourage social distancing.
• Healthcare workers should wear a face covering (either manufactured or appropriate cloth mask) throughout the workday in clinical care areas, even if they do not come into direct contact with patients.
