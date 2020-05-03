As of Sunday afternoon, the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) reports 109 new cases of COVID-19 in the state -- and one new case in Hancock County -- and 12 new deaths elsewhere in Mississippi.
"Mississippi's total of COVID-19 cases since March 11 now stands at 7,550, with 303 deaths," according to MSDH's statement Sunday. "The number of Mississippians currently hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 infection has risen to 458."
Of the 109 new cases reported on Sunday, 23 were among residents in long-term care facilities, and there are now 105 active outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term care facilities, "where an outbreak is one or more cases among residents or staff," according to MSDH.
Hancock County now has a total of 68 cases of COVID-19 with five deaths. Six of those cases and three of the deaths occurred in long-term care facilities, according to MSDH's latest figures.
There were no new coronoavirus cases reported in Harrison County on Suday, where the totals stand at 181 infected with the virus, six dead from it. One of the cases and one of the deaths there occurred in a long-term care facility, according to MSDH.
In Pearl River County, two new cases and no new deaths were reported Friday, bringing the totals to 177 people infected and 20 dead. Forty-one of the infections and six of the deaths in Pearl River occurred in long-term care facilities, MSDH official said.
The MSDH has begun releasing data on patients who have been “presumed” recovered from the virus. Currently, 3,413 of the Mississippians who were previously afflicted with COVID-19 are “presumed recovered” from the disease. The recovery number is based on data through April 28. MSDH is scheduled to update the recovery figures later this week.
As of 6 p.m. on Saturday, May 2, the MSDH Public Health Laboratory had conducted 13,281 tests for the virus, while other healthcare officials around the state had performed 64,312 additional tests, for a total of 77, 593. That means more than 3,000 additional people were tested around the state on Saturday.
“Anyone with symptoms of fever, severe cough or severe chest pains – especially those who are older or in poor health – should make arrangements for testing with their doctor or one of the many healthcare providers now performing testing,” according to MSDH. “Healthcare providers can assess your health history and symptoms, and perform testing for COVID-19 as needed. MSDH is also helping conduct free drive-up testing sites in many parts of the state. Always call ahead to the testing provider for instructions on safely being examined before you visit for your test.”
There are now COVID-19 testing sites open in Hancock County.
• Hancock Women’s Center, 1009 Benigno Lane, Bay St. Louis. Walk-ins are welcome, both male and female, with results in 36-14 hours. Open Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.; and Friday, 8 a.m.-12 p.m. For more, please call 228-467-2555 or go to www.hancockwomenscenter.com.
• Memorial Drinkwater Internal Medicine Walk-In Clinic, 300 Drinkwater Drive, Bay St. Louis, Monday – Friday 8 a.m.–5 p.m. and Sat & Sun 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
• Memorial Hancock Family Practice, 4433 Leisure Time Drive, Diamondhead, Monday – Friday 8 a.m. –5 p.m. and Sat & Sun 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Call (228) 867–5000 before visiting a clinic to allow the staff to determine the next steps and to prepare for your arrival.
• Children’s International Medical Group — 467-1320
• Coastal Family Health Center — 228-463-9666.
