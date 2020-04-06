The Mississippi State Department of Health on Monday reported 100 new cases of COVID-19 in the state and eight new deaths, but no new cases or deaths were reported in Hancock County. The total of Mississippi’s cases since March 11 now stands at 1,738, with 51 deaths.
“County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information about residence,” MSDH said in a statement.
Currently, only 30 total cases have been reported in Hancock County, with one death and cases in two long-term care facilities.
In Harrison County, a total of 79 cases, three deaths and one long-term-care facility outbreak have been reported. In Pearl River County, 52 cases of COVID-19 have been reported, with two deaths and two outbreaks in long-term care facilities.
As of 6 p.m. on Sunday, the MSDH had tested 6,309 people across the state with 617 of them testing positive for the virus. Those figures do not include testing by local health-care providers.
"The MSDH Public Health Laboratory, its partners, and private providers are testing statewide for COVID-19," according to the agency. "Anyone with symptoms of fever, severe cough or severe chest pains – especially those who are older or in poor health – should make arrangements for testing with their doctor or one of the many healthcare providers now performing testing. Healthcare providers can assess your health history and symptoms, and perform testing for COVID-19 as needed. MSDH is also helping conduct free drive-up testing sites in many parts of the state.
"Always call ahead to the testing provider for instructions on safely being examined before you visit for your test."
There are now three COVID-19 testing sites open in Hancock County.
• Hancock Women’s Center, 1009 Benigno Lane, Bay St. Louis. Walk-ins are welcome, both male and female, with results in 36-14 hours. Open Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; and Friday, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. For more, please call 228-467-2555 or go to www.hancockwomenscenter.com.
• Memorial Drinkwater Internal Medicine Walk-In Clinic, 300 Drinkwater Drive, Bay St. Louis, Monday – Friday 8 a.m. –5 p.m. and Sat & Sun 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
• Memorial Hancock Family Practice, 4433 Leisure Time Drive, Diamondhead, Monday – Friday 8 a.m. –5 p.m. and Sat & Sun 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Call (228) 867–5000 before visiting a clinic to allow the staff to determine the next steps and to prepare for your arrival.
