The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Sunday evening released an active list of local COVID-19 testing sites which will be open throughout the state on Monday, including one in Hancock County.
The Hancock site is Memorial Drinkwater Internal Medicine Walk-In Clinic – Bay St. Louis, which can be reached at 228-867-5000 or 228-575-2929.
"The list has been provided to MSDH from local county emergency management agencies and local providers," according to a press release. "It will be updated daily when positive cases are updated on the MSDH website (usually mid-morning)."
MSDH has also announced it will open six drive-up testing sites on the Coast later this week.
Residents are asked to call the facility before coming in for possible testing as procedures will differ from site to site. A fever of 100.4 AND severe cough or chest pain is required to receive testing.
The complete list of facilities that will be testing starting on Monday is as follows:
Forrest General Hospital – Hattiesburg
Hattiesburg Clinic – Hattiesburg
Gulfport Memorial Hospital – Gulfport -- 228-867-5000
St. Dominic Hospital – Jackson
Itawamba/Med Plus Urgent Care – Fulton
Lee/Med Plus Urgent Care – Tupelo
Memorial Drinkwater Internal Medicine Walk-In Clinic – Bay St. Louis -- 228-867-5000
Memorial Long Beach Walk-In Clinic – Long Beach -- 228-867-5000
Memorial Physician Walk-In Clinics – Walmart – Biloxi
Memorial Primary Care Cedar Lake – Biloxi
Memorial Stone County Medical Center – Wiggins
Memorial Surgery Center of Ocean Springs – Ocean Springs
Neshoba General Hospital – Philadelphia
North Mississippi Medical Center – Tupelo
Singing River Health System Clinics – Ocean Springs
Singing River Health System Clinics – Pascagoula
Singing River Health System Clinics – Hurley
Singing River Health System Clinics – Vancleave
Singing River Health System Clinics – Woolmarket
