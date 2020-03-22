The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Sunday evening released an active list of local COVID-19 testing sites which will be open throughout the state on Monday, including one in Hancock County.

The Hancock site is Memorial Drinkwater Internal Medicine Walk-In Clinic – Bay St. Louis, which can be reached at 228-867-5000 or 228-575-2929.

"The list has been provided to MSDH from local county emergency management agencies and local providers," according to a press release. "It will be updated daily when positive cases are updated on the MSDH website (usually mid-morning)."

MSDH has also announced it will open six drive-up testing sites on the Coast later this week.

Residents are asked to call the facility before coming in for possible testing as procedures will differ from site to site. A fever of 100.4 AND severe cough or chest pain is required to receive testing.

The complete list of facilities that will be testing starting on Monday is as follows:

Forrest General Hospital – Hattiesburg

Hattiesburg Clinic – Hattiesburg

Gulfport Memorial Hospital – Gulfport -- 228-867-5000

St. Dominic Hospital – Jackson

Itawamba/Med Plus Urgent Care – Fulton

Lee/Med Plus Urgent Care – Tupelo

Memorial Drinkwater Internal Medicine Walk-In Clinic – Bay St. Louis -- 228-867-5000

Memorial Long Beach Walk-In Clinic – Long Beach -- 228-867-5000

Memorial Physician Walk-In Clinics – Walmart – Biloxi

Memorial Primary Care Cedar Lake – Biloxi

Memorial Stone County Medical Center – Wiggins

Memorial Surgery Center of Ocean Springs – Ocean Springs

Neshoba General Hospital – Philadelphia

North Mississippi Medical Center – Tupelo

Singing River Health System Clinics – Ocean Springs

Singing River Health System Clinics – Pascagoula

Singing River Health System Clinics – Hurley

Singing River Health System Clinics – Vancleave

Singing River Health System Clinics – Woolmarket

