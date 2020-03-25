The Mississippi State Department of Health on Wednesday confirmed the third COVID-19 death in the state.
“The case was a male 65-70 years old from Webster County with underlying health conditions,” according to an MSDH press release. “He died while hospitalized.”
The man was apparently at a Baton Rouge, La., hospital when he died, so the death wasn’t immediately reported in Mississippi.
Earlier on Wednesday, MDSH reported a Holmes County man, age 60-65, had also died, bringing the state total of Coronavirus deaths to three, including a Hancock County man who died last week.
There are currently 377 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, but health officials said that number will continue to grow as more and more people get tested for the virus.
Preventive measures Mississippians can take include the following:
• Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly, especially after coughing or sneezing, blowing your nose, and using the bathroom. Effective handwashing takes about 20 seconds, and includes cleaning under fingernails, between fingers, and washing the back of hands as well as the front.
• Stay home if you are sick and avoid close contact with anyone who is ill.
• Cover your coughs and sneezes. When possible, cough, sneeze or blow your nose into a tissue, and throw the tissue away.
• If you are sick, especially with shortness of breath, severe cough, fever or severe chest pain, call a doctor or healthcare provider for instructions on being safely examined.
• Avoid social gatherings where 10 people or more would come into close contact.
• Practice social distancing: stay at least six feet apart from others in a group.
