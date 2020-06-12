The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Friday reported a combined two-day total for June 10 and June 11 of 608 new cases of COVID-19 in the state and 13 new deaths.
“Mississippi's total of COVID-19 cases since March 11 now stands at 19,091, with 881 deaths,” according to the MSDH statement Friday.
Hancock County’s total of reported cases of the novel coronavirus is now 98 with 12 deaths; Harrison County’s is 319 cases with seven deaths; and Pearl River County’s is 219 cases with 31 deaths.
As of June 7, MSDH estimates that 13,356 Mississippi residents have recovered from COVID-19.
As of June 9, 223,195 Mississippians had been tested fro COVID-19.
Anyone with symptoms of fever, severe cough or severe chest pains – especially those who are older or in poor health – should make arrangements for testing with their doctor or one of the many healthcare providers now performing testing,” according to MSDH. “Healthcare providers can assess your health history and symptoms, and perform testing for COVID-19 as needed. MSDH is also helping conduct free drive-up testing sites in many parts of the state. Always call ahead to the testing provider for instructions on safely being examined before you visit for your test.”
There are COVID-19 testing sites open in Hancock County.
• Hancock Women’s Center, 1009 Benigno Lane, Bay St. Louis. Walk-ins are welcome, both male and female, with results in 36-14 hours. Open Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.; and Friday, 8 a.m.-12 p.m. For more, please call 228-467-2555 or go to www.hancockwomenscenter.com.
• Memorial Drinkwater Internal Medicine Walk-In Clinic, 300 Drinkwater Drive, Bay St. Louis, Monday – Friday 8 a.m.–5 p.m. and Sat & Sun 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
• Memorial Hancock Family Practice, 4433 Leisure Time Drive, Diamondhead, Monday – Friday 8 a.m. –5 p.m. and Sat & Sun 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Call (228) 867–5000 before visiting a clinic to allow the staff to determine the next steps and to prepare for your arrival.
• Children’s International Medical Group — 467-1320
• Coastal Family Health Center — 228-463-9666.
