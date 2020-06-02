The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Tuesday reported 268 new cases of COVID-19 in the state and 28 new deaths, 10 of which were identified from death certificate reports logged between May 6 and May 27. One of the deaths occurred in Hancock County.
“Mississippi's total of COVID-19 cases since March 11 now stands at 16,020, with 767 deaths,” according to the agency’s update on Tuesday. “Thirty-nine of the new cases reported today were among residents in long-term care facilities, and there are now 127 active outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term care facilities (where an outbreak is one or more cases among residents or staff).”
The MSDH reported 251 new cases of COVID-19 and five new deaths on Monday; 272 new cases with 11 new deaths on Sunday; and 439 cases with 13 new deaths on Saturday, marking two days in a row with more than 400 new cases.
Hancock County’s totals now stand at 91 cases with 12 deaths; and nine cases and three deaths in long-term care facilities.
In Harrison County, there is now a total of 263 cases with seven deaths, including three cases and two deaths in long-term care facilities.
Pearl River County now has a total of 211 cases of the novel coronavirus with 31 deaths; and 45 cases and 11 deaths in long-term care facilities.
As of May 31, 11,203 Mississippi residents are “presumed recovered” from COVID-19, according to MSDH.
As of 6 p.m. on June 1, 187,270 Mississippians had been tested for the virus.
“Anyone with symptoms of fever, severe cough or severe chest pains – especially those who are older or in poor health – should make arrangements for testing with their doctor or one of the many healthcare providers now performing testing,” according to MSDH. “Healthcare providers can assess your health history and symptoms, and perform testing for COVID-19 as needed. MSDH is also helping conduct free drive-up testing sites in many parts of the state. Always call ahead to the testing provider for instructions on safely being examined before you visit for your test.”
There are COVID-19 testing sites open in Hancock County.
• Hancock Women’s Center, 1009 Benigno Lane, Bay St. Louis. Walk-ins are welcome, both male and female, with results in 36-14 hours. Open Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.; and Friday, 8 a.m.-12 p.m. For more, please call 228-467-2555 or go to www.hancockwomenscenter.com.
• Memorial Drinkwater Internal Medicine Walk-In Clinic, 300 Drinkwater Drive, Bay St. Louis, Monday – Friday 8 a.m.–5 p.m. and Sat & Sun 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
• Memorial Hancock Family Practice, 4433 Leisure Time Drive, Diamondhead, Monday – Friday 8 a.m. –5 p.m. and Sat & Sun 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Call (228) 867–5000 before visiting a clinic to allow the staff to determine the next steps and to prepare for your arrival.
• Children’s International Medical Group — 467-1320
• Coastal Family Health Center — 228-463-9666.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.