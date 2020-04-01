On Wednesday, the Mississippi State Department of Health reported 136 new cases of COVID-19 and two new deaths in the state, with four new cases — but no more deaths — in Hancock County.
“The state total of cases now stands at 1,073, with 22 deaths,” according to an MSDH statement on Wednesday morning.
“Hospitalization and death from COVID-19 infection is more likely if you have a long-term health problem like high blood pressure or diabetes,” according to the statement. “If you have a chronic condition, follow your doctor’s recommendations closely, and strictly follow health precautions of social distancing, isolation and hygiene.”
Hancock County now has a total of 20 cases, with one death; Harrison County has reported a total of 49 cases, with one death. Pearl River County reports a total of 32 cases, with no deaths.
MSDH officials said the new deaths were reported in Holmes and Humphreys counties.
The cases were identified by testing from the MSDH Public Health Laboratory and private testing providers.
“We’re anticipating a high demand going through April 15,” Dr. Dmitri Yanez of Hancock Women’s Center, said Tuesday.
Yanez said he and the clinic staff have offered an ambulatory testing and treatment center for the past three weeks, and he hopes other Hancock County-area physicians will follow suit.
“I’d be happy to help them,” he said.
By both testing patients and treating their symptoms, he said, the overall effect will be to help people who test positive for the virus recover more quickly and keep from over-taxing the hospital’s facilities.
“This type of ambulatory clinic will reduce the number of patients going to the emergency room,” he said.
“This virus is very subtle,” Yanez said. “It starts with a kind of wet quality to the voice, and then moves on to a sore throat and a shortness of breath. … Then there is a persistent cough. … The fever is usually low-grade, sometimes higher. Many patients have also experienced mild diarrhea.
“It starts in the nasal passages, then moves to the lower right lung, then over to the left lung,” and from there to the colon, liver and kidneys.
Patients have been responding well to hydroxychloroquine and Z-packs, he said, and “Mid-Town Pharmacy deserves a big shout-out” for being proactive and working closely with medical professionals to keep enough supplies on hand and make sure the patients are properly directed, Yanez said.
There are now three COVID-19 testing sites open in Hancock County.
• Hancock Women’s Center, 1009 Benigno Lane, Bay St. Louis. Walk-ins are welcome, both male and female, with results in 36-14 hours. Open Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; and Friday, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. For more, please call 228-467-2555 or go to www.hancockwomenscenter.com.
• Memorial Drinkwater Internal Medicine Walk-In Clinic, 300 Drinkwater Drive, Bay St. Louis, Monday – Friday 8 a.m. –5 p.m. and Sat & Sun 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
• Memorial Hancock Family Practice, 4433 Leisure Time Drive, Diamondhead, Monday – Friday 8 a.m. –5 p.m. and Sat & Sun 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Residents are asked to call the Memorial before coming in for possible testing as procedures will differ from site to site. A fever of 100.4 AND severe cough or chest pain is required to receive testing.
Please call the Memorial Physician Clinic COVID-19 HOTLINE at (228) 867-5000 extended to 7 days a week, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. to speak with clinical staff dedicated to answering COVID-19 health related questions, to receive guidance, or additional instructions if you are experiencing symptoms related to COVID-19. A recorded message with relevant, commonly asked questions, will be available after 8 p.m.
Call (228) 867–5000 before visiting a clinic to allow the staff to determine the next steps and to prepare for your arrival.
More details of COVID-19 in the state, along with preventive steps to take against coronavirus, are online at http://HealthyMS.com/covid-19.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.