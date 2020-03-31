The Mississippi State Department of Health on Tuesday morning reported 90 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, with one new case reported in Hancock County.
“Four new deaths have also been confirmed, in Bolivar, Lafayette, Montgomery and Panola counties,” according to an MSDH statement. “Tishomingo County is reporting its first coronavirus case. The state total of cases now stands at 937, with 20 deaths. Three adults under the age of 50 have died.”
Hancock County’s total of COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday’s announcement was 16, with one death. Harrison County also reported one new case, for a total of 45 with one death; and three new cases were reported in Pearl River County, bringing the total there to 30 cases, still with zero deaths.
The cases were identified by testing from the MSDH Public Health Laboratory and private testing providers.
“COVID-19 infection is a serious risk for older adults as well as for those at any age who have long-term health problems,” according to MSDH. “If you have diabetes, heart disease, or other chronic illnesses, follow your doctor’s recommendations closely, and strictly follow health precautions of social distancing, isolation and hygiene.”
There are now two COVID-19 testing sites open in Hancock County.
• Memorial Drinkwater Internal Medicine Walk-In Clinic, 300 Drinkwater Drive, Bay St. Louis, Monday – Friday 8 a.m. –5 p.m. and Sat & Sun 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
• Memorial Hancock Family Practice, 4433 Leisure Time Drive, Diamondhead, Monday – Friday 8 a.m. –5 p.m. and Sat & Sun 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Residents are asked to call the facility before coming in for possible testing as procedures will differ from site to site. A fever of 100.4 AND severe cough or chest pain is required to receive testing.
Please call the Memorial Physician Clinic COVID-19 HOTLINE at (228) 867-5000 extended to 7 days a week, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. to speak with clinical staff dedicated to answering COVID-19 health related questions, to receive guidance, or additional instructions if you are experiencing symptoms related to COVID-19. A recorded message with relevant, commonly asked questions, will be available after 8 p.m.
Call (228) 867–5000 before visiting a clinic to allow the staff to determine the next steps and to prepare for your arrival.
More details of COVID-19 in the state, along with preventive steps to take against coronavirus, are online at http://HealthyMS.com/covid-19.
