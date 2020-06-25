The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Thursday reported 1,092 new cases of COVID-19 in the state — by far the greatest one-day total since the pandemic began — and 22 new deaths. Six new cases were reported in Hancock County Thursday.
“Mississippi's total of COVID-19 cases since March 11 now stands at 24,516, with 1,0116 deaths,” according to the agency’s statement on Thursday. “Fifty of the new cases reported today were among residents in long-term care facilities, and there are now 86 active outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term care facilities (where an outbreak is one or more cases among residents or staff).
As of 6 p.m. on Wednesday, MSDH reported, there were 526 Mississippians hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 infection, and 219 with suspected COVID-19.
Thursday’s total of new cases eclipses the previous top two days, including Wednesday’s 526 cases and Monday’s 611.
“COVID-19 cases are rising fastest among young adults who are failing to take proper safeguards,” the agency said in a separate statement on Thursday. “With a record number of new cases in Mississippi, prevention at this time is critical. The State Health Officer urges all Mississippians aged two and older to wear a mask or face covering in public places and maintain strict social distancing whenever possible. Acting together, we can make a difference.”
As of June 21, the MSDH estimates that 17,242 Mississippi residents who had tested positive for COVID-19 had recovered.
As of Wednesday, Hancock County has reported a total 112 cases of the novel coronavirus, up from 106 on Wednesday; and has logged 13 deaths from the virus. Eight of the total number of cases and four of the deaths occurred in long-term care facilities.
There were 562 total cases in Harrison County as of Thursday — up from 514 the previous day — seven deaths, and 15 cases with two deaths in long-term care facilities.
Pearl River County on Wednesday had a total of 232 cases with 32 deaths, and 47 cases with 12 deaths in long-term care facilities.
As of June 23 at 6 p.m., 277,169 people had been tested for the virus statewide, including 49,033 by the MSDH Public Health Laboratory and 228,135 by other providers around the state.
“Anyone with symptoms of fever, severe cough or severe chest pains – especially those who are older or in poor health – should make arrangements for testing with their doctor or one of the many healthcare providers now performing testing,” according to MSDH. “Healthcare providers can assess your health history and symptoms, and perform testing for COVID-19 as needed. MSDH is also helping conduct free drive-up testing sites in many parts of the state. Always call ahead to the testing provider for instructions on safely being examined before you visit for your test.”
There are COVID-19 testing sites open in Hancock County.
• Hancock Women’s Center, 1009 Benigno Lane, Bay St. Louis. Walk-ins are welcome, both male and female, with results in 36-14 hours. Open Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.; and Friday, 8 a.m.-12 p.m. For more, please call 228-467-2555 or go to www.hancockwomenscenter.com.
• Memorial Drinkwater Internal Medicine Walk-In Clinic, 300 Drinkwater Drive, Bay St. Louis, Monday – Friday 8 a.m.–5 p.m. and Sat & Sun 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
• Memorial Hancock Family Practice, 4433 Leisure Time Drive, Diamondhead, Monday – Friday 8 a.m. –5 p.m. and Sat & Sun 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Call (228) 867–5000 before visiting a clinic to allow the staff to determine the next steps and to prepare for your arrival.
• Children’s International Medical Group — 467-1320
• Coastal Family Health Center — 228-463-9666.
