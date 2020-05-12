The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Tuesday reported 234 new cases of COVID-19 in the state and 22 new deaths — seven of which were from death certificate reports between April 25 and May 3. No new cases or deaths were reported in Hancock County.
“Mississippi's total of COVID-19 cases since March 11 now stands at 9,908, with 457 deaths,” according to the MSDH statement Tuesday. “The number of Mississippians currently hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 infection has risen to 450.”
The number of Mississippians who are presumed recovered from the virus now stands at 6,298.
Hancock County now has a total of 74 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus with 10 deaths. Six of the cases and three of the deaths occurred in long-term care facilities, according to MSDH’s figures released Tuesday.
Harrison County had a total of 201 cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, with six deaths, and one case and death in a long-term care facility.
Pearl River County on Tuesday had a total of 190 cases of the virus, with 25 deaths; and 42 cases with seven deaths in long-term care facilities.
“Sixteen of the new cases reported today were among residents in long-term care facilities, and there are now 115 active outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term care facilities (where an outbreak is one or more cases among residents or staff),” according to the MSDH statement.
As of 6 p.m. on Monday, May 11, the MSDH Public Health Laboratory had tested 15,737 people for the virus, and other providers around the state had tested 80,689, for a total of 96,426.
“Anyone with symptoms of fever, severe cough or severe chest pains – especially those who are older or in poor health – should make arrangements for testing with their doctor or one of the many healthcare providers now performing testing,” according to MSDH. “Healthcare providers can assess your health history and symptoms, and perform testing for COVID-19 as needed. MSDH is also helping conduct free drive-up testing sites in many parts of the state. Always call ahead to the testing provider for instructions on safely being examined before you visit for your test.”
There are now COVID-19 testing sites open in Hancock County.
• Hancock Women’s Center, 1009 Benigno Lane, Bay St. Louis. Walk-ins are welcome, both male and female, with results in 36-14 hours. Open Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.; and Friday, 8 a.m.-12 p.m. For more, please call 228-467-2555 or go to www.hancockwomenscenter.com.
• Memorial Drinkwater Internal Medicine Walk-In Clinic, 300 Drinkwater Drive, Bay St. Louis, Monday – Friday 8 a.m.–5 p.m. and Sat & Sun 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
• Memorial Hancock Family Practice, 4433 Leisure Time Drive, Diamondhead, Monday – Friday 8 a.m. –5 p.m. and Sat & Sun 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Call (228) 867–5000 before visiting a clinic to allow the staff to determine the next steps and to prepare for your arrival.
• Children’s International Medical Group — 467-1320
• Coastal Family Health Center — 228-463-9666.
