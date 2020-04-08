“People are scared of this virus, but it’s very treatable,” Dr. Dimitry Yanez said this week. Unfortunately, he said, there are other factors at work that are making treatment of and recovery from the disease more difficult.
One of the major issues, Yanez said, is that “There is a significant number of false negatives” coming back from the coronavirus test results.
There have been many patients who tested negative for COVID-19, he said, but display all the symptoms of the disease, including pneumonia.
“There’s a new generation of tests coming out on April 15,” Yanez said. “They’re blood tests and should be more accurate. We’re holding out hope we get some of those here in Hancock County.”
Yanez — who owns and operates Hancock Women’s Center with Dr. Noel Duplantier — has been testing and treating potential COVID-19 patients for the past month in an ambulatory clinic outside the Women’s Center.
Yanez and the HWC staff have been testing and treating anywhere from 20-35 patients per day for COVID-19 since the pandemic began.
By both testing patients and treating their symptoms, he said, the overall effect will be to help people who test positive for the virus recover more quickly and keep from over-taxing the hospital’s facilities.
The earlier the virus is diagnosed and treated, Yanez said, the more likely it is that the patient will recover quickly. It will also reduce the time the patient is contagious, he said, and help quell the spread of the disease.
Yanez said he hopes other Hancock County-area physicians will start testing and treating patients, as well.
“I will help them,” he said.
In addition to running the ambulatory clinic, Yanez and staff members have been working with local first-responders — those on the front lines who will be dealing with emergency COVID-19 cases — to both get them tested to make sure they aren’t likely to spread the virus; and to get them preventative doses of medication to help them from getting it themselves.
That’s where another problem lies, Yanez said.
Since the pandemic began, he has been prescribing hydroxychloroquine and “Z-packs,” a combination of azithromycin and other medications, to treat people suffering from COVID-19.
There have been some cases resistant to the treatment, he said, but “most have responded quite well.”
He has also prescribed smaller doses for first-responders and clinic staff as a preventative measure.
Unfortunately, he said, hydroxychloroquine, which is sold under the brand name Plaquenil, has become scarce since the pandemic began. In part, the scarcity is part of a political controversy — President Donald Trump has been touting its benefits in treating COVID-19, but many health professionals have warned it has not been fully vetted for that use. It has been used for years to treat and prevent malaria, Lupus and other maladies, but COVID-19 is still too new for any clinical trials to have been conducted with any sort of medication.
In response, the country of India — where Plaquenil is manufactured — briefly stopped selling it to the U.S. As of Tuesday, that embargo has reportedly ceased and sales should resume.
However, Yanez said, the Mississippi Board of Pharmacy has issued guidelines to pharmacists that warn “there are no FDA-approved or clinically proven therapies for treatment of COVID-19,” according to the board’s website. “At present, the FDA has not approved use of chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19 prophylaxis. If used, hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine should be restricted to patients who are admitted to hospitals with COVID-19 infections. The role of hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine in an individual patient’s care should be discussed with an infectious diseases physician at the healthcare facility.”
Yanez said that as far as he knows, there are only two infectious diseases physicians on the entire Mississippi Gulf Coast.
The Board of Pharmacy further warned pharmacists should monitor the availability of the medication and “are encouraged to use their professional judgement and are allowed to deny prescriptions based on the above information, if necessary.”
“This is a total travesty,” Yanez said.
In many cases, he said, the major chain pharmacies in each region are getting the supplies of Plaquenil, but refusing to give it to patients; and the smaller pharmacies that would be more likely to cooperate with physicians are getting squeezed out.
“It’s on national back-order,” Thomas Turfitt, owner and pharmacist at MidTown Pharmacy & Gifts in Bay St. Louis, said Monday. “Any surplus (the U.S.) is getting is being directed to other parts of the country.”
“Mississippi is sort of at the end of the road,” Yanez said.
“We’ve been working with the doctors and the suppliers as much as we can to help get what the patients need,” Turfitt said.
Local legislators have promised to help in that battle, he said.
Meanwhile, Yanez said, “we are staying the course and working with patients here (at the clinic) so they get better quickly and don’t have to go the hospital.”
Hancock Women’s Center is located at 1009 Benigno Lane in Bay St. Louis. Walk-in patients, both male and female, adults and children, are welcome, with results in 36-14 hours. The ambulatory clinic hours are Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; and Friday, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. For more, please call 228-467-2555 or go to www.hancockwomenscenter.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.