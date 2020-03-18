The global Coronavirus pandemic began to hit hard in Hancock County last Friday, with multiple groups and organizations beginning to reschedule events and panicked shoppers clearing the grocery store shelves, but local business leaders are taking the changes in stride.
Although the annual Waveland Civic Association St. Patrick’s Day parade planned for this past Saturday was rescheduled, the Old Town Merchants Association carried on with its annual Souper Mudfest and Second Saturday Artwalk as planned.
“It was a big success,” Nancy Moynan — founder of Souper Mudfest and owner of Lulu’s on Main Street — said this week. “Second Saturday in general was probably the best Second Saturday in a year. I kind of personally think with the coronavirus looming, as we were approaching Souper Mudfest, everybody came out for the last ‘hoorah’ for awhile. That’s what it felt like to me.”
Like most other local restaurant owners, Moynan said she was taking a wait-and-see approach to continuing to serve the public.
“We have every intention of staying open,” she said, “and if we are asked to close for in-house dining (as has happened in a lot of other communities in the U.S.) we will certainly try to do the best we can with to-go orders, pick-up, delivery, whatever. If we can’t serve ‘em inside, we’ll serve ‘em outside.”
Steve Barney, known locally as “the Mad Potter of Bay St. Louis” and president of The Arts, Hancock County, said there’s a bit of trepidation amongst local artists on how the slow-down will affect everyone.
“I think there’s a little bit of distress over short-term income,” Barney said. “Artists who have a large source of income through public exhibitions are now scrambling as multiple shows have been canceled.
“Our organization is working to adapt to helping artists get their work online for sale digitally. A large part of our activities is based on breaking down social distance and doing hands-on activities. We do a lot of classes and outside programs. In an abundance of caution, we are shutting that down for now. But we are steadfast in approaching the situation creatively. I think you’ll find some creative solutions to the cancellation of ArtsAive. We’re considering rescheduling for September.
“The bottom line is, The Arts, Hancock County, the mayor’s office and the Old Town Merchants Association are working closely together to continue to stimulate the economy in Hancock County.”
Myrna Green, executive director of the Hancock County Tourism Bureau, said there’s no doubt there will be an impact on the county’s largely-tourism-based economy, but it’s too soon to tell just yet what will happen.
“We’re going to close the Visitors Center and the Tourism office through next Wednesday, March 18-25,” Green said, “and then we’re going to assess the situation and do an update. … “It’s still too early to tell. There are so many possible repercussions. Tourism is just basically coming to a halt, for now.
“It’s a sad time, but we’re going to do what everybody else is doing and keep moving forward. All of our tourism partners need our help and support right now. We’ve al got to stay safe and healthy.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.