Business owners: During this time of uncertainty, we want to help you get the word out to your customers about your plans and response to the Coronavirus situation. Today, we're beginning a free listing of all businesses in Hancock County detailing any temporary closings, updated hours or changes in service to keep the public informed about what's going on. You don't have to buy anything or pay us any money. If you'd like to be listed, please email any information you'd like to include to Geoff Belcher at gbelcher@seacoastecho.com.
Rosetti’s Liquor Barrel
998a Highway 90
Bay St Louis, ms 39520
228-467-4011
We are remaining open with regular hours and also additionally offering curbside pick up. Please call 228-467-4011 to place your order for pick up.
Monday-Thursday 10am-9pm
Friday -Saturday 10am-10pm
Bay Breeze Wine & Liquor
Located at 615 Blue Meadow Road, Bay St. Louis -- we will be open normal hours 10am-10pm until further notice. We are offering curbside delivery in which you can call ahead at (228) 231-1807 and pre-pay, walk up to the window and a clean environment indoors for those that would like to come in.
Gurley and Associates
The current hours are now from 10am – 3pm M-F, no face to face appointments currently.
The agents are strictly by phone or online communication. We are still assisting Medicare and Health Insurance clientele current by phone, email, online. They are assisting our senior community in every aspect possible during this time in a safe, compliant manner.
228.493.2028 or 601.808.3048
Henderson Ford
105 Hwy 90
Waveland, MS 39576
We are still open at this time,
228-467-9005 Phone
228-467-1024 Fax
Anita's Bar
Anita's Bar located at 828 hwy 90 is open regular business hours. (228)466-3432
Mon-Thu. 10-close
Fri-Sun. 9-close
Happy hour Mon-Fri 4-6
Papa B's Tamales and More
Papa B's Tamales and More will continue with normal hours, dine in, take out and DRIVETHRU. We are taking all necessary precautions and suggested guidelines.
We also have Tiki Delivery at your service! You may call ahead @ 228-344-3096.
1060 Hwy 90,Bay St Louis,Ms.
Open-Tuesday thru Saturday 11:30 AM till 7:30 PM
Hair-Do Family Salon
2438 McLaurin Street, Waveland
228-222-7003 or 601-590-4213
Open by appointment only, and of course if you are sick, have been sick or been around someone sick we ask that you wait to make an appointment and stay home. Spacing clients so no one will have to be waiting around others, practicing extra disinfecting and sanitation between clients, beyond what is required by the MS Board of Cosmetology.
Liquor Cabinet
The Liquor Cabinet in the Froogel's plaza in Bay St. Louis is still open from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. with optional curbside service. For the safety and convenience of our customers, we now offer the option to place orders, make payments and have deliveries brought to vehicles. Just park, call and we will have your order right out to you. 228-467-8360.
Paules So-balls
Paules Sno-balls is open for business!
619 Blue Meadow rd, bay st louis.
Monday-friday 2-7 pm
Saturday-Sunday 1-7pm
228-332-1646
Paule also has the Sno-ball truck he runs on Saturday & Sunday. You can give him a call and if he's in the area he can drop by your house or business!
Atlantic Marine
Waveland, Mississippi
228-467-2847
At this time we are open regular hours Monday to Friday 8am to 5pm.
Turtle Landing Bar & Grill
Turtle Landing Bar & Grill in Pearlington will be closed until further notice. 228-533-7000.
The city of Waveland compiled this listing of restaurant hours/changes/preventive measures:
Taco Bell
Operating at normal hours. Drive Thru only at this time. Opens at 9 a.m. until further notice. Restaurant is taking extra precautions and following suggested guidelines.
Waffle House
Operating at normal hours. Restaurant is taking extra precautions and following suggested guidelines.
Sonic
Operating at normal hours. Business is steady. Restaurant is taking extra precautions and following suggested guidelines.
McDonald's Hwy 90
Operating at normal hours. Drive Thru only at this time. Restaurant is taking extra precautions and following suggested guidelines.
McDonald's (Walmart)
Operating at normal hours. Take out only at this time. Restaurant is taking extra precautions and following suggested guidelines.
Walmart Deli
Operating at normal hours. Deli is taking extra precautions and following suggested guidelines.
Claiborne Hill Deli
Closing an hour early each night. Deli taking extra precautions and following suggested guidelines.
S & B's
Operating at normal business hours. Restaurant is taking extra precautions and following suggested guidelines.
Yun Long
Closed down on 03/17/2020.
Da Kitchen
Operating at normal hours. Restaurant Is taking extra precautions and following suggested guidelines.
Knock-Knock Lounge
Operating at normal hours. They have cancelled dart tournaments, activities that require more than 10 people. Bar Is taking extra precautions and following suggested guidelines.
Tony's Restaurant
Operating at normal hours. Restaurant is taking extra precautions and following suggested guidelines.
Little Caesar's Pizza
Operating at normal hours. Restaurant is taking extra precautions and following suggested guidelines.
Subway (Waveland)
Operating at normal hours. Business is steady. Restaurant is taking extra precautions and following suggested guidelines.
Roger's Sports Bar and Grill
New Hours Tuesday-Friday 3pm -12 midnight; Saturday 11am till 12 midnight; Sunday & Monday Closed. Kitchen Hours Tuesday thru Friday 4-9 pm; Saturday 11am till 9 pm; Sunday & Monday Closed. Full menu and Boiled Crawfish. Go to Roger’s Sports Bar & Grill Facebook page. May God Bless us all.
J's Restaurant
Operating at normal hours. They will make a decision on Friday, March 20, 2020 on whether they will stay opened or not. Restaurant is taking extra precautions and following suggested guidelines.
Sushillcious
Operating at normal hours. Restaurant is taking extra precautions and following suggested guidelines.
Rum Kitchen
Operating at normal hours. Restaurant Is taking extra precautions and following suggested guidelines.
Arby's
Operating at normal hours. Restaurant is taking extra precautions and following suggested guidelines.
King Donuts
Operating at normal hours. Restaurant is taking extra precautions and following suggested guidelines.
Smiley Donuts
Operating at normal hours. Restaurant is taking extra precautions and following suggested guidelines.
