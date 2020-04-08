Hancock County Coroner Jim Faulk said this week that more people are almost certainly dying of COVID-19 than are being counted in state-wide virus data, but with a widespread lack of testing supplies, officials and their loved ones may never really know. In the meantime, he said, they're being exposed to greater health risk.
“The people trying to test the dead, go dead last,” as far as the testing facilities are concerned, Faulk said. “For the good of the grieving family, the public, and first-responders, we need to know to help keep from spreading the disease. What good is 'maybe?' That doesn’t help any of us who may have been exposed!"
Faulk said he first became concerned about the situation shortly after he arrived to the scene of a death on Kiln Picayune Road in north Hancock County on March 16.
Before he arrived, Faulk said, he had little information on the cause of death -- which is common, since most cases don't pose any kind of major threat.
But when he arrived at the scene on March 16, he quickly learned the 72-year-old victim had died at his home after suffering from "flu-like symptoms."
During the death investigation, Faulk said, he discovered that the victim and a close family member had both experienced numerous symptoms of COVID-19, yet never sought medical attention. The relative, Faulk said, reportedly started feeling better, but the 72-year-old died.
“That’s when I realized we were walking into a deadly game of Russian roulette,” Faulk said. “Without scientifically knowing if this person died from it, everyone who is or was around that person is at risk. Some may never even know or be able to be warned.”
After that incident, Faulk said, he decided to request more detailed information related to sudden deaths, with the hope of being better prepared when entering the premises in which the deceased -- and, perhaps, the deadly bacteria -- had lived.
It was also the beginning of Faulk's near-endless search for COVID-19 testing swab kits, which are he said coroners desperately need to determine whether those deaths are linked to the deadly virus.
“I contacted everybody,” Faulk said. “But this one told you to call that one and that one told you to call this one. Most of the phone numbers either weren’t any good or no one answered. It’s just very frustrating and confusing.”
On March 19, just three days after the 72-year-old's death, Faulk learned Mississippi’s first confirmed coronavirus-related death throughout the state was a man who had lived in Hancock County but died in a Louisiana hospital.
Howard “Fade” Pickens, 63, was tested and confirmed to have the virus and suffered from chronic underlying conditions.
Faulk said he knew Pickens had died, but he the hospital in that parish never even contacted the local coroner.
Under current circumstances throughout Mississippi, Faulk said, hospitals are not required to report deaths to county coroners if the patient had been admitted more than 24 hours before dying. A doctor can complete the death certificate, he said.
“How are the rest of us supposed to know what’s going on?” Faulk said. “It’s the blind leading the blind. All we can do is give it our best and take the precautions we need to protect ourselves so that we can continue to serve the public, safely.”
On March 20, Faulk said, he arrived to the scene of another suspected COVID-19 death, again in the Kiln community.
This time, the victim was a 73-year-old man, Faulk said, who reportedly also suffered from "flu-like symptoms" that were heavily suspected to have contributed to his death.
This time, Faulk said, he was better prepared with the proper health and safety equipment which -- like testing supplies -- are also hard to come by.
“The Hancock County Emergency Management Agency supplied me with some approved medical masks and disposable gloves,” Faulk said. “I keep them in the trunk of my car and suit up before going inside at any death investigation.”
After that death, Faulk said, more suspected COVID-19 deaths followed.
On March 31, a 51-year-old died in the Kiln.
The person had reportedly been sick for at least a week, Faulk said. Out-of-state family members had stayed in close contact with her by phone, but one day she didn’t pick up.
“A family member drove from his home in Louisiana to the Kiln to check on her, but it was too late,” Faulk said. “Now he has no idea if he’s been in contact with the deadly disease. He deserves answers.”
According to Faulk, studies show the virus can still be transmitted after death, although the chances are reduced since the person is no longer breathing, coughing, or sneezing. However, it can still live on surfaces, Faulk said.
On April 5, a 54-year-old man died at a mobile home park off Lakeshore Rd. Faulk said the man had reportedly been in direct contact with someone who had tested positive for the disease and, like the others, suffered from flu-like symptoms.
“In my history as coroner, having worked on nearly 3,000 deaths, not one person in this county has died due to 'flu-like virus symptoms' until COVID-19,” Faulk said, “even if they had other medical conditions. This is not a coincidence.”
All four deaths, Faulk said, have been assigned a new nationwide death certificate code number which indicates their official cause of death is strongly suspected to be related to COVID-19, but was never confirmed, mostly due to the lack of testing materials.
“Not being able to test the dead for COVID-19 not only affects the living’,” Faulk said, “it affects the true numbers being reported in the official death count.”
The process for what ends up on death certificates varies from state to state across the nation, he said.
CDC guidelines say testing should be conducted whenever possible, but when a definite diagnosis can not be made, it is acceptable to report COVID-19 as the "suspected cause of death" if the circumstances are compelling within a reasonable degree of certainty.
An already-overworked Mississippi Medical Examiners Office will not perform postmortem examinations on COVID-19 cases, Faulk said. They are reportedly following OSHA guidelines.
On Tuesday, Mississippi ranked 12th in the United States for per capita coronavirus cases.
The Mississippi State Department of Health on Wednesday reported 88 new cases of COVID-19 in the state and eight new deaths, including one new case in Hancock County.
“The total of Mississippi’s cases since March 11 now stands at 2,003, with 67 deaths,” according to an MSDH statement issued Wednesday morning.
Faulk said he has reached out to a long list of vendors for COVID-19 testing swab kits, but the earliest he could get any supplies shipped to him would be some time in mid-to-late May.
“I don’t know if that’s going to do any good the way these numbers keep rising, but I guess I’ll take what I can get when I can get it,” Faulk said.
