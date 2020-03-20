The Gulf Coast Business Council and Coastal Mississippi are reaching out to the communities on the Coast to ask people to help support local restaurants, which are struggling in the face of the Coronavirus pandemic.
“As the crisis continues to grow, a key component of our communities is being significantly affected,” according to a statement issued by Gulf Coast Business Council President/CEO Ashley Edwards. “Restaurants are struggling to stay open while facing tremendous business losses. Local restaurants and their employees desperately need the support of our communities across Coastal Mississippi. Many have adapted to the current climate by offering curbside pickup, delivery, and specialized menus.
“We ask you to please consider ordering food from your local restaurants throughout the next several weeks. A list has been created of open restaurants, with their capabilities. We will continue to update it. Please take a moment to review the list, found here: Coastal Mississippi Restaurant Updates.”
The list includes the following:
BAY ST. LOUIS RESTAURANTS
200 North Beach- 200 N Beach Blvd, Bay St Louis, MS 39520
• Offering curbside pickup and takeout services
Brooklyn Pizzeria- 295 Highway 90, Ste 3, Bay St Louis, MS 39520 - Phone: (228) 466-2555
• Only offering To go orders and call ins.
Coffee Culture- 1113 Highway 90, Bay St Louis, MS 39520 - Phone: (228) 493-4666
• Only offering drive thru service
Cuz’s Old Town Oyster Bar and Grill- 108 South Beach Boulevard, Bay St Louis, MS 39520 - Phone: (228) 467-3707
• Outside courtyard seating only and to go orders
El Maguey- 1130 Highway 90, Bay St Louis, MS 39520 - Phone: (228) 467-2132
• Only offering To-Go orders
Field’s Steak and Oyster Bar- 111 Main Street, Ste A, Bay St Louis, MS 39520 - Phone: (228) 231-1972
• Featuring a limited menu, a special menu, and a menu with large
family dinner options. Curbside pickup and delivery options also
Purple Banana- 107 Court Avenue, Bay St Louis, MS 39520 - Phone: (228) 466-2978
• Only offering take-out and delivery
Mockingbird Café- 110 South Second Street, Bay St Louis, MS 39520 - Phone: (228) 467-8383
• Only offering pickup and delivery through Tiki Delivery
Pops Brothers (Bay St. Louis)- 111 Main Street, Bay St Louis, MS 39520 - Phone: (228) 304-0024
• Limiting to no more than 10 people in the store.
Serious Bread Bakery- 131 Main Street, Suite D, Bay St Louis, MS 39520 - Phone: (228) 231-1214
• Primarily a take-out bakery - not encouraging people to stay
Sunrise Cafe- 315 Reese Street, Bay St Louis, MS 39520 - Phone: (228) 216-9777
• Open till 1pm and serve breakfast all day
• Carryout is always an option and they will also offer curbside
pickup
Sycamore House- 210 Main Street, Bay St Louis, MS 39520 - Phone: (228) 469-0107
• Only offering curbside To-Go orders
The Blind Tiger- 119 North Beach Boulevard, Bay St Louis, MS 39520 - Phone: (228) 220-0162
• Offering curbside pick-up with a grab ‘n’ go menu
Trapani’s Eatery- 116 North Beach Boulevard, Bay St Louis, MS 39520 - Phone: (228) 467-8570
• Now offering free curbside pickup
RESTAURANTS IN DIAMONDHEAD
The City of Diamondhead has compiled information about restaurants in the immediate area and the current status of their operation due to the COVID-19 Virus. Please support your local restaurants by enjoying a delicious meal tonight!!!
Aroma
Dining room open with scattered seating.
Pick-up and delivery available. Curbside available.
Tues-Sun: 11am to 9pm / Closed on Monday
228-222-4225
Bowling Alley
Closed operations until further notice
Burger King
Inside dining closed. Pick up and drive thru window. Burger King App Available
for ordering.
Sun-Thurs: 6am to 10pm / Fri-Sat: 6am to 10:30pm
Country Club
Pick-up and delivery available. Reduced hours and limited seating and outdoor
seating.
Cuevas Too
Pick-up, drive thru window and delivery available
228-254-5454
Dairy Queen
Inside dining closed. Pick up and drive thru window.
Sun-Thurs: 6:30am to 9pm / Fri-Sat: 6:30am to 10pm
Dan’s
Dining room open with scattered seating. Pick-up and delivery available.
Tiki Delivery available and mobile curbside being set up.
Mon-Sat: 10:30 to 9pm / Sun: 10:30 to 8pm
DH Donuts
Pick-up only. Dining area closed.
Mon-Sat: 5am to 2pm / Sun: 5am to 1pm
Diamond Nutrition
Pick-up and curbside service only. Call or text your order to 228-233-9823 or
order on Facebook app.
Mon-Fri: 6:30am to 5:30pm / Sat: 9am to 3pm / Sun: 12pm to 4pm
Domino’s Pizza
Drive thru window and delivery only. Ask for customers to only use window for
pick up.
Offering “contactless delivery” with prepaid orders.
Domino’s App available. Sun-Thurs: 10am to 12pm / Fri-Sat: 10am to 1am
Five Happiness
Pick-up available. Buffet not available.
Mon- Sat: 11am – 8pm / Closed on Sunday.
Krispy Krunchy Chicken
Pick-up only.
Sun-Sat: 6am to 7pm
Lazy Gator
Dine-in and outside service is available, and seating is scattered in the restaurant.
Pick-up and Tiki Delivery available. Downstairs outside area open on Sat & Sun.
Sun-Sat: 11am to 8pm.
Pizza Hut
Delivery and carry out available (no waiting in lobby).
Pizza Hut App available for ordering.
Sun-Thurs: 10am to 10pm / Fri-Sat: 10am to 11pm
Red Zone
Dine-in and outside service is available, and seating is scattered in the restaurant.
Tiki Delivery is available and pick-up orders.
Sun-Wed: 11am to 9pm / Thurs, Fri & Sat: 11am to 10pm
Subway
Dining room open. Pick-up and delivery available.
Subway app and Tiki delivery available.
Sun-Sat: 8am to 8pm.
***Offering free lunches from 10:30am to 11:30am for children 12 years and under for 3-inch sandwich.
Tiki Daiquiri
Dine-in or take out service available.
Sun-Sat: 11am to 8pm
Uncle Joes
Pick-up and delivery available. Curbside takeout.
Dining room closed.
Sun-Sat: 11am to 9pm
www.unclejoespizza.com/ 228-586-6076
Waffle House
Dining room open. Pick-up available. Scattered seating.
Hours: 24 hour & 7 days a week
PASS CHRISTIAN RESTAURANTS
Bacchus on the Beach – 111 West Scenic Drive, Pass Christian, MS 39571 - (228) 222-4852
• Now offering curbside pickup - click the link to order - https://www.toasttab.com/bacchus-on-the-beach/v3 - To all of our great customers, we want to assure you that Bacchus is taking every possible measure to keep you safe from the coronavirus. We understand our responsibility to our guest our staff and our community, and we take that responsibility very serious. Give us a call at 228-222-4852 to place your pick up orders. We also offer Tiki delivery and Waitr options
Hook Gulf Coast Cuisine – 133 Davis Avenue, Unit M, Pass Christian, MS 39571 - (228) 222-4391
• Our lunch hours will remain the same (11-2:30), but when we reopen for dinner at 5:00, we will be closing earlier at 8:00 PM for dinner. Also, we will have limited seating inside the restaurant. Offering to go orders,and our lunch menu will also be available for dinner as well. Until further notice, Taco Tuesdays and Burger Wednesdays are on hold.
Uncle Joe’s Pizza & Wings - 16829 Kapalama Drive, Pass Christian, MS 39571 - (228) 586-6076
• If you are struggling to feed your children during the weekdays, while school is out, please bring your children to Uncle Joe's for a slice of pizza and a brownie Monday - Friday, 11am to 1pm. There will be no charge and no additional purchase is necessary.
Whiskey Prime Steakhouse - 115 Davis Avenue, Pass Christian, MS 39571 - (228) 222-5172
• Offering extended hours. We will be offering curbside services daily 11am - 8pm - call to place orders 601-557-2611.
Sea Level– 3 South Hiern Avenue, Pass Christian, MS 39571 - (228) 493-5999
• Offering Tiki Delivery for no contact delivery
Shaggy’s Pass Christian Harbor – 120 South Hiern Avenue, Pass Christian, MS 39571 – (228) 452-9939
• Offering dine-in (seating every other table) and they also offer to-go orders – operating normal business hours
WAVELAND RESTAURANTS
The following listing for Waveland restaurants was provided by the city of Waveland:
Taco Bell
• Operating at normal hours. Drive Thru only at this time. Opens at 9 a.m. until further notice. Restaurant is taking extra precautions and following suggested guidelines.
Waffle House
• Operating at normal hours. Restaurant is taking extra precautions and following suggested guidelines.
Sonic
• Operating at normal hours. Business is steady. Restaurant is taking extra precautions and following suggested guidelines.
McDonald's Hwy 90
• Operating at normal hours. Drive Thru only at this time. Restaurant is taking extra precautions and following suggested guidelines.
McDonald's (Walmart)
• Operating at normal hours. Take out only at this time. Restaurant is taking extra precautions and following suggested guidelines.
Walmart Deli
• Operating at normal hours. Deli is taking extra precautions and following suggested guidelines.
Claiborne Hill Deli
• Closing an hour early each night. Deli taking extra precautions and following suggested guidelines.
S & B's
Operating at normal business hours. Restaurant is taking extra precautions and following suggested guidelines.
Yun Long
• Closed down on 03/17/2020.
Da Kitchen
• Operating at normal hours. Restaurant Is taking extra precautions and following suggested guidelines.
Knock-Knock Lounge
• Operating at normal hours. They have cancelled dart tournaments, activities that require more than 10 people. Bar Is taking extra precautions and following suggested guidelines.
Tony's Restaurant
• Operating at normal hours. Restaurant is taking extra precautions and following suggested guidelines.
Little Caesar's Pizza
• Operating at normal hours. Restaurant is taking extra precautions and following suggested guidelines.
Subway (Waveland)
• Operating at normal hours. Business is steady. Restaurant is taking extra precautions and following suggested guidelines.
Roger's Sports Bar and Grill
• New Hours Tuesday-Friday 3pm -12 midnight; Saturday 11am till 12 midnight; Sunday & Monday Closed. Kitchen Hours Tuesday thru Friday 4-9 pm; Saturday 11am till 9 pm; Sunday & Monday Closed. Full menu and Boiled Crawfish. Go to Roger’s Sports Bar & Grill Facebook page. May God Bless us all.
J's Restaurant
• Operating at normal hours. They will make a decision on Friday, March 20, 2020 on whether they will stay opened or not. Restaurant is taking extra precautions and following suggested guidelines.
Sushillcious
• Operating at normal hours. Restaurant is taking extra precautions and following suggested guidelines.
Rum Kitchen
• Operating at normal hours. Restaurant Is taking extra precautions and following suggested guidelines.
Arby's
• Operating at normal hours. Restaurant is taking extra precautions and following suggested guidelines.
King Donuts
• Operating at normal hours. Restaurant is taking extra precautions and following suggested guidelines.
Smiley Donuts
• Operating at normal hours. Restaurant is taking extra precautions and following suggested guidelines.
