With both children and parents at home around the clock during the COVID-19 shutdown, children’s advocates say there may be an increase in abuse.
“Child abuse and neglect is likely on the rise in the face of this pandemic, as families are put under more financial and emotional stress,” according to Cynthia Chauvin, executive director of the Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) program in Hancock County. “Children are no longer in the public eye—they are not at schools or daycare, or in other locations where caring individuals would be able to spot signs of abuse.”
Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASAs) are community members who volunteer with CASA of Hancock County. They work with children in the child welfare system who have already experienced abuse or neglect. They meet with children in person at least monthly and provide information to judges that helps them make the most well-informed decisions about each child.
“These visits provide an opportunity for CASA/GAL volunteers to check in on children’s safety and well-being,” Chauvin said. “But right now, meeting in person with the children they advocate for is difficult or impossible. This means it is harder for them to gauge what is going on in children’s lives, and their needs.”
Chauvin said volunteers are working with program staff to find creative ways to continue to meet with children.
“Eight-year-old Susie and her CASA volunteer Michelle have a standing time each week to check in,” Chauvin said. “Susie helped to acclimate her CASA Michelle to using facetime for the two to video chat.
“While none of these is a grand solution, this kind of creativity is what will make a real difference in children’s lives.”
If anyone suspects a child is in danger, he or she should call the Mississippi Child Abuse Hotline. It is manned 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 1-800-222-8000. In an immediate need arises, you can also call 911.
