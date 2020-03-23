The city of Diamondhead on Monday placed all city employees on administrative leave until further notice, to “keep all personnel and their families safe and to prevent the spreading of the coronavirus,” according to a city press release issued Monday afternoon.
That includes the city administration, finance department, public works, court department, building department and planning and zoning department.
“This action by the city manager is following the recommendations of the Mississippi Department of Health and CDC to limit personal interaction by practicing social distancing and self-quarantining,” according to the release.
Residents are asked to call 911 if there is a police emergency, or call dispatch at 228-255-9191 if you have a non-emergency call for police.
If there is another city emergency, please call 228-222-4626 and dial extension 1800. Employees “will be checking messages regularly to respond to urgent needs. …,” according to the release. “All non-urgent calls from residents will be handled as soon as possible.”
You can also call city hall at 228-255-4626 and use the automated attendant to leave a voicemail message for the department you are trying to contact.
Court payments can be made online and for other court matters, call 228-222-4626, ext. 1809, or email lprater@diamondhead.ms.gov.
“There will be no new building or other permits issued this week and building inspections may be limited as well,” according to the release. Public works will not be cutting grass or picking up shrubbery during this week. However, Waste Management has informed us that they will be picking up trash on their regular routes. If you bundle your shrubbery in four-foot lengths or put it in bags or containers, Waste Management will pick it up for you.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.