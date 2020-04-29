On Wednesday morning, the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) reported 227 new cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi and 11 new deaths, but no new cases or deaths in Hancock County.
“Thirty-one of these new cases were among residents in long-term care facilities,” according to MSDH’s statement Wednesday. “The number of Mississippians currently hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 infection has risen to 430.
“Mississippi's total COVID-19 cases since March 11 now stands at 6,569, with 250 deaths.”
The virus’ toll in Hancock County remained unchanged on Wednesday, with 61 infections — including seven people in long-term care facilities — and five deaths.
There were five new cases reported in Harrison County on Wednesday, bringing the total to 171 cases with six total deaths and one person infected in a long-term care facility.
In Pearl River County, there were three new cases and three new deaths eported Wednesday, bringing the totals to 157 people with the virus, 18 dead, with 31 people in long-term care facilities infected.
Testing for COVID-19 has ramped up — 1,682 Mississippi residents were tested on Tuesday. As of 6 p.m. on Tuesday, the MSDH Public Health Laboratory had tested 12,335 Mississippi residents for COVID-19 and other providers around the state had tested 53,759, for a total of 66,094.
Currently, there are approximately 2.97 million people living in the state of Mississippi. Hancock County’s population, according to the last available data, is 47,632.
State health officials say accurate data on the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19 is not yet available.
“Anyone with symptoms of fever, severe cough or severe chest pains – especially those who are older or in poor health – should make arrangements for testing with their doctor or one of the many healthcare providers now performing testing,” according to MSDH. “Healthcare providers can assess your health history and symptoms, and perform testing for COVID-19 as needed. MSDH is also helping conduct free drive-up testing sites in many parts of the state. Always call ahead to the testing provider for instructions on safely being examined before you visit for your test.”
There are now COVID-19 testing sites open in Hancock County.
• Hancock Women’s Center, 1009 Benigno Lane, Bay St. Louis. Walk-ins are welcome, both male and female, with results in 36-14 hours. Open Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.; and Friday, 8 a.m.-12 p.m. For more, please call 228-467-2555 or go to www.hancockwomenscenter.com.
• Memorial Drinkwater Internal Medicine Walk-In Clinic, 300 Drinkwater Drive, Bay St. Louis, Monday – Friday 8 a.m.–5 p.m. and Sat & Sun 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
• Memorial Hancock Family Practice, 4433 Leisure Time Drive, Diamondhead, Monday – Friday 8 a.m. –5 p.m. and Sat & Sun 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Call (228) 867–5000 before visiting a clinic to allow the staff to determine the next steps and to prepare for your arrival.
• Children’s International Medical Group — 467-1320
• Coastal Family Health Center — 228-463-9666.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.