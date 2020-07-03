The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Friday reported 914 new cases of COVID-19 in the state -- including three new cases in Hancock County -- and 11 new deaths statewide.
"Mississippi's total of COVID-19 cases since March 11 now stands at 29,984, with 1,103 deaths," according to the agency's statement on Friday. "Twenty-six of the new cases reported today were among residents in long-term care facilities. There are now 95 active outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term care facilities statewide (where an outbreak is one or more cases among residents or staff).
"Currently there are 603 Mississippians hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 infection, and 242 with suspected COVID-19."
As of 6 p.m. on Thursday, July 2, there were 126 cases of COVID-19 reported in Hancock County, and 13 deaths from the virus, including eight cases and four deaths in long-term care facilities.
Harrison County's totals have risen dramatically to 842 cases with 10 deaths, with 65 cases and four deaths in long-term care facilities. Harrison County recorded 114 new cases between June 22 and June 28.
Pearl River County now reports 248 cases of the virus and 32 deaths, and 47 cases with 12 deaths in long-term care facilities.
The number of cases continues to climb in Mississippi. On Thursday, MSDH reported 870 new cases of COVID-19 in the state and 10 new deaths.
As of June 28, the MSDH estimates that 19,388 Mississippi residents who had tested positive for COVID-19 are presumed recovered.
As of July 2, MSDH had administered a total of 56,988 tests and 259,839 were administered by other testing providers, MSDH states. The total number of tests statewide is 316,827.
“Anyone with symptoms of fever, severe cough or severe chest pains – especially those who are older or in poor health – should make arrangements for testing with their doctor or one of the many healthcare providers now performing testing,” according to MSDH. “Healthcare providers can assess your health history and symptoms, and perform testing for COVID-19 as needed. MSDH is also helping conduct free drive-up testing sites in many parts of the state. Always call ahead to the testing provider for instructions on safely being examined before you visit for your test.”
There are COVID-19 testing sites open in Hancock County.
The Mississippi Coronavirus Hotline is 877-978-6453 and is available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week.
For more information, visit www.msdh.ms.gov.
