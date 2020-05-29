The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Friday reported the largest number of one-day COVID-19 case increases yet, with 418 new cases of the virus in the state and 17 new deaths — four of which were from May 11-15, identified from death certificate reports. No new cases or deaths were reported in Hancock County Friday.
“Mississippi's total of COVID-19 cases since March 11 now stands at 14,790, with 710 deaths,” according to the MSDH Statement on Friday. “Forty-four of the new cases reported today were among residents in long-term care facilities, and there are now 130 active outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term care facilities (where an outbreak is one or more cases among residents or staff).”
As of May 24, the MSDH estimates that 9,401 Mississippi residents who had tested positive for COVID-19 had recovered.
As of Thursday, May 28, 419 Mississippi residents were hospitalized with confirmed cases of COVID-19; 165 were hospitalized with suspected cases, but had not yet received positive test results; 121 were in Intensive Care Units; and 77 were on ventilators due to the coronavirus.
Hancock County’s cases remained static as of Friday, with 87 people having caught the virus and 11 dying from it. Nine of the cases and three of the deaths occurred in long-term care facilities.
Harrison County on Friday reported four new cases of the virus, bringing the total to 251with seven deaths, three cases in a long-term care facility and two deaths in a long-term care facility.
Pearl River County on Friday had a total of 207 cases of the novel coronavirus, with 31 deaths, and 45 cases with 11 deaths in long-term care facilities.
As of 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 28, 166,308 people had been tested for the virus statewide, including 28,477 by the MSDH Public Health Laboratory and 137,831 by other providers around the state.
“Anyone with symptoms of fever, severe cough or severe chest pains – especially those who are older or in poor health – should make arrangements for testing with their doctor or one of the many healthcare providers now performing testing,” according to MSDH. “Healthcare providers can assess your health history and symptoms, and perform testing for COVID-19 as needed. MSDH is also helping conduct free drive-up testing sites in many parts of the state. Always call ahead to the testing provider for instructions on safely being examined before you visit for your test.”
There are COVID-19 testing sites open in Hancock County.
• Hancock Women’s Center, 1009 Benigno Lane, Bay St. Louis. Walk-ins are welcome, both male and female, with results in 36-14 hours. Open Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.; and Friday, 8 a.m.-12 p.m. For more, please call 228-467-2555 or go to www.hancockwomenscenter.com.
• Memorial Drinkwater Internal Medicine Walk-In Clinic, 300 Drinkwater Drive, Bay St. Louis, Monday – Friday 8 a.m.–5 p.m. and Sat & Sun 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
• Memorial Hancock Family Practice, 4433 Leisure Time Drive, Diamondhead, Monday – Friday 8 a.m. –5 p.m. and Sat & Sun 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Call (228) 867–5000 before visiting a clinic to allow the staff to determine the next steps and to prepare for your arrival.
• Children’s International Medical Group — 467-1320
• Coastal Family Health Center — 228-463-9666.
