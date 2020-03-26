On Wednesday evening, the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) reported two new deaths from coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, bringing the state total to five.
The cases were a Wilkinson County male 85-90 years old with underlying conditions who died while hospitalized; and a Tunica County female, 75-80, who died in a long-term care facility.
Deaths have also been reported in Hancock, Holmes and Webster counties.
“We knew that more deaths would be inevitable,” MSDH State Health Officer Thomas Hobbs, MD, MPH, said in a recent press release, “just as we expect numerous new cases. It is a very sad update to report, regardless. Please do your part by practicing all preventive measures. It is vitally important that we all do what we can right now to help slow the spread of this virus.”
Preventive measures Mississippians can take include the following:
- Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly, especially after coughing or sneezing, blowing your nose, and using the bathroom. Effective handwashing takes about 20 seconds, and includes cleaning under fingernails, between fingers, and washing the back of hands as well as the front.
- Stay home if you are sick and avoid close contact with anyone who is ill.
- Cover your coughs and sneezes. When possible, cough, sneeze or blow your nose into a tissue, and throw the tissue away.
- If you are sick, especially with shortness of breath, severe cough, fever or severe chest pain, call a doctor or healthcare provider for instructions on being safely examined.
- Avoid social gatherings where 10 people or more would come into close contact.
- Practice social distancing: stay at least six feet apart from others in a group.
