The city of Bay St. Louis has extended the COVID-19 shelter-in-place order until 8 a.m. on Monday, April 27, but with some key amendments to bring it more in line wth Gov. Tate Reeves’ updated statewide order.
The city initially enacted the order on March 21 in response to the pandemic. Reeves on Friday announced a seven-day extension of the statewide order, which also expires on April 27. The governor’s new order enabled “safe sales” by “non-essential businesses.”
“Clothing stores, florists, or athletic goods can do safe sales,” Reeves said. “If a salon or other business wants to safely sell their excess supplies to stay afloat, they can do that. Call ahead or order online, then safely pick it up.”
Under the Bay’s updated order, “non-essential” businesses will now be allowed to conduct retail sales by drive-through, curbside “and/or delivery services,” provided that they “implement precautions to ensure adherence to” social distancing and hygiene requirements.
Also under the city’s extended order, “essential activities” have been amended to permit recreational boating and fishing, provided that social distancing requirements are met.
Bay St. Louis Mayor Mike Favre on Thursday said the city will also announce an order extending the temporary mandatory 11 p.m.-5 a.m. curfew in response to the continuing pandemic.
With that extension, the curfew will be in effect through April 27.
The curfew in Bay St. Louis is from 11 p.m to 5 a.m. each day of the week.
