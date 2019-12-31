The monthly luncheon meeting of the Hancock County Historical Society is scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 16, at noon at the Kate Lobrano House. The speaker will be Charles Gray, executive director of the Hancock County Historical society, who will present ''A Sentimental Journey.'' Reservations are required and may be made by calling 467-4090. Please call by noon on Wednesday, Jan. 15, to make your reservation in order to help organizers plan seating, which is limited to 54 people; and to apprise them of the number of lunches to order. Lunch is $14 for members and $15 for non-members, payable at the door, and will be catered by Almost Home Catering, Michelle Nichols, chef. The lunch menu is chicken in white wine sauce, garlic mashed potatoes, Caesar salad, yeast rolls and blueberry cream cheese dessert.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.