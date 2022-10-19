October 26
•The Hancock County Democrats office hours for the month of October are: Mondays from 9 a.m. to noon; Wednesdays from 3 to 6 p.m.; Thursdays from 9 a.m. to noon; Fridays from 3 to 6 p.m.; and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon. The office is located in the Marketown Shopping Center, 295 Hwy. 90, Suite 11, Bay St. Louis.
•Junior Auxiliary of Hancock County is hosting a “Spook-tacular” 50/50 raffle now through Oct. 28. Tickets are $5 each or five for $20, and may be purchased through Venmo@JA-Hancock (include your phone number, number of tickets and members’s names in the notes) or at the club’s Facebook page.
October 29
•The 3rd annal 5K run, Race to Embrace will be held in Diamondhead. Proceeds benefit Gulf Coast Community Women’s Job Corp and Magdalene House, a transitional home for women. Register at www.raceroster.com or call 228-586-3510 for more details.
•Stennis International Airport, located at 7250 Stennis Airport Rd., Kiln, will host a Halloween fly-in from 9 a.m. to noon. Come in costume for a family-friendly trunk or treat at the airport. Visitors will be able to view plans and meet pilots and learn about aviation. Food and drinks will be for sale from food trucks on site.
•St. Rose de Lima’s $5,800 drawdown party. Come out for a fun evening of friends, family, food, laughter, and money, money, money! Donation is $50. $5,000 final drawing. Eight $100 drawings. Begins at 6 p.m. at the Holy Spirit Center, located at 325 Necaise Ave., Bay St. Louis. Need not be present to win. For tickets, call 228-467-7347 or 228-326-6349.
•The Arts, Hancock County will host “A Night on the Beach” benefit gala at 414 S. Beach Blvd., Bay St. Louis from 7 to 11 p.m. Food, an open bar, Drago’s oysters, music by Andree and the Giants, and lots of ghostly fun. For tickets — $125 per person — call 228-342-4521 or visit the website at www.hancockarts.org.
•Witches Walk begins at 11:30 a.m. in downtown Bay St. Louis.
•The annual tour of the reenactment of former citizens at their gravesite in Cedar Rest Cemetery will be held on Oct. 29 from 4 to 6 p.m. The cemetery is located at 200 Second St. and houses 2,418 graves, including that of Kate Lobrano. She lived around the corner in what now houses the Hancock County Historical Society. The public is invited to this free tour of the cemetery and enjoy refreshments at the Lobrano House at 108 Cue St. View history with the ghosts of the past and learn about the lives of our ancestors.
November 1
•Bay St. Louis resident Wendy Sullivan, a licensed clinical social worker, is offering free mindful meditation sessions to the public as part of her mindful meditation ministry with Christ Episcopal Church. The American Psychology Association defines mindful meditation as a type of meditation in which a person focuses attention on his or her breathing and thoughts and feelings and sensations are experienced freely as they arise. This type of meditation can help people avoid destructive habits by learning to observe their thoughts and emotions without judging and reacting to them. Mindfulness is used in several therapeutic interventions such as cognitive behavioral therapy and stress based reduction. Meditation sessions are offered every Tuesday from 5 to 6 p.m. at Christ Episcopal Church, located at 912 S. Beach Blvd., Bay St. Louis. For more information, visit www.sullivanbreathworks.com.
November 2
•The Arts, Hancock County, located at 405 Blaize Ave., Bay St. Louis, will host the Art of Fine Jewelry with Connie Boyd from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
November 4
•The Diamondhead P.E.O. Chapter U will hold its first Holiday Bazaar from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Twin Lakes Pavilion, 4040 Twin Lakes Lane, Diamondhead. There will be a variety of homemade items, baked goods, crafts, plants, and more. The P.E.O. Sisterhood is a U.S. based international women’s organization with a primary focus on providing educational opportunities for female students worldwide.
November 5
•The Diamondhead Festival and BBQ Competition will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Diamondhead Marina, located at 3410 Yacht Club Dr. The event is free and open to the general public. There will be prayer service for veterans at 11 a.m. Music, food, and drinks will begin at 12 p.m. The professional BBQ competition brings teams from multiple states and they will be cooking ribs, chicken, pork, and brisket vying for the Grand Champion trophy. There is also a completion for non-professional teams called the Back Yard Pitmaster BBQ competition. If you are interested in registering your BBQ team to compete or be a vendor, visit www.diamondhead.ms.gov/events/page/diamondhead-festival-bbq-competition. For more information, call Ty Wiltz at 228-493-4029, email twiltz@diamondhead.ms.gov or call city hall at 228-222-4626.
•The Arts, Hancock County, located at 405 Blaize Ave., Bay St. Louis, will host Studio Tours with Kat Fitzpatrick, Kerr Grabowski, and Ann Madden from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
•The Arts, Hancock County, located at 405 Blaize Ave., Bay St. Louis, will host Weaving with Natural Materials with Donna Erlach from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
November 6
•St. Clare Knights of Columbus will host a Veterans Mass and Luncheon at the church at noon, after the 11 a.m. Mass. “We ask veterans to join us for a sit-down dinner to honor them for their service and sacrifice,” according to a Knights of Columbus press release. St. Clare Catholic Church is located at 236 S. Beach Blvd. in Waveland. For more, call 228-467-9275.
November 8
•The Arts, Hancock County, located at 405 Blaize Ave., Bay St. Louis, will host Making an Effigy Rattle with James Inabinet, PhD from 5 to 8 p.m.
November 9
•The Arts, Hancock County, located at 405 Blaize Ave., Bay St. Louis, will host its membership meeting with speaker Paulette Dove from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
November 12
•St. Rose de Lima BBQ and Blues will be held at the St. Rose pavilions, located at 325 Necaise Ave., Bay St. Louis from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Music and dancing all day. BBQ ribs, BBQ chicken, jambalaya, hamburgers, hot dogs, baked beans, cole slaw, dessert, and more.
•The Arts, Hancock County PopUp Art Market. 405 Blaize Ave., Bay St. Louis. Noon to 5 p.m. Rain or shine.
•The Sam C. Ladner Memorial VFW Post 4808 Veteran’s Day 5K will be begin at the Silver Slipper Casino for a run, jog, or walk, ending at the post at Lakeshore, where there will be awards, food, drinks, and entertainment. All participants will receive a free T-shirt and a Veteran’s Day 5K finish line medal. Registration fee is $25 per participant. Registration ends Friday, Oct. 21. Pre-register in person at the Lakeshore VFW Post 4808, located at 7316 Lower Bay Rd, Bay St. Louis, or online at runsignup.com and click “Find a Race” to search for “Sam C. Ladner Memorial VFW Veteran’s Day 5K.” All proceeds will be used to feed and clothe homeless veterans. Check-in and registration will begin at 9 a.m. at the Silver Slipper’s Beach Bar (under the hotel). Race begins at 10 a.m.
•The 9th annual Mermaids Arts and Crafts show will be held at the Bay St. Louis Train Depot, 1928 Depot Way on Nov. 12 and 13. The show features handmade goods such as jewelry, ceramics and woodwork from artists from all over the south and beyond. Show times are from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Sunday. For more information, email Macs@thekreweofnereids.com. You can also find the mermaids on Facebook. Vendor forms and sponsor forms are available on the websites.
•The Arts, Hancock County, located at 405 Blaize Ave., Bay St. Louis, will host Intermediate Mosiacs with Karen Tiner from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
November 13
•Time to celebrate our heartfelt appreciation for Mike Smith, Waveland Mayor, dedicated servant and great guy. Come join our fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Coleman Avenue in Waveland. Mike loves Waveland! He has faithfully served the city since 1988 and was elected mayor in 2014. In 2007, he was diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer and had acute kidney failure in 2014; he had a kidney transplant in 2015. Mike did not seek a third term as mayor due to being in kidney failure again and is awaiting a second transplant. Mike and his wife Melanie have three sons; Michael Jr., Joshua, and Noah. They have two grandchildren, Bradley and David, and one great-granddaughter, Adley. There will be a silent auction, BBQ chicken plates, music, snowballs, Visa gift card raffle, Misfet Krewzers, shrimp plates, and more.
•The 9th annual Mermaids Arts and Crafts show will be held at the Bay St. Louis Train Depot, 1928 Depot Way on Nov. 12 and 13. The show features handmade goods such as jewelry, ceramics and woodwork from artists from all over the south and beyond. Show times are 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Sunday. For more information, email Macs@thekreweofnereids.com. You can also find the mermaids on Facebook. Vendor forms and sponsor forms are available on the websites.
November 18
•The Arts, Hancock County, located at 405 Blaize Ave., Bay St. Louis, will host Oil Painted Christmas Cards with Janelle Mullen.
November 19
•Waveland Christmas Bazaar on Coleman Avenue from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Crafts, arts, food, vendors, jellies and jams, baked goods, needlework, face painting, Dane the balloon man, games for the kids, fun for the entire family.
•The Arts, Hancock County, located at 405 Blaize Ave., Bay St. Louis, will host Fiber Fest with Ground Zero Hurricane Museum from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
December 10
•The Arts, Hancock County PopUp Art Market. 405 Blaize Ave., Bay St. Louis. Noon to 5 p.m. Rain or shine.
