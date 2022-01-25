The history of the local Choctaw in the nineteenth century in Hancock County includes the interesting story about the nostalgic and historic community called Bayou LaCroix. By the turn of the 20th century, this village had become a small but busy commercial port located on a navigable waterway -- Bayou LaCroix.
The early inhabitants of Bayou LaCroix were mostly farmers who migrated/emigrated from the Atlantic seacoast or Europe. About 1835, the Zengerling clan came to Bayou LaCroix from Germany. The Ladner clan came to Bayou LaCroix around 1890 from Harrison County.
It was a community of closely-knit families thrived on small tracts of land of forty to one hundred acres. Around 1835, when Andrew Jackson was enforcing the Indian Removal Act, a small group of Choctaw Indians migrated to Devil’s Swamp next to Bayou LaCroix. Accordingly, they successfully survived and enjoyed a relatively comfortable sustenance farming existence for over sixty years. These Indian families adapted to the local marketplace over the second half of the nineteenth century, and actually owned their own farms. They built wooden houses, planted crops like sweet potatoes, raised cattle, and supplemented their income doing part time work in the local businesses such as the Dillville Turpentine Kiln or the local sawmill.
The able leader of this Choctaw tribe was Chief Thomas Tikaler (Taylor) (1818-c.1903). He spoke English and French in addition to his native Muskhogean Choctaw. Because of these skills, he became an ambassador of good will in this community. An important and prosperous early German settler in town, John Zengerling (1815-1896), invited his Indian neighbors to his house often to introduce them to Christianity and the Catholic religion. Later, the white and Indian inhabitants worshiped together in the early churches.
According to the 1890 Census, there were twelve Indian families in Bayou LaCroix. The first white settlers established a Catholic Church and cemetery in 1881 on a five-acre tract of land donated to the Catholic Church by Matthew Verderber, brother-in-law of John Zengerling. This land had not been a cemetery previously. Before 1881, farmers buried their deceased loved ones on private, small family cemeteries embedded in their own farmland. An original small Indian Burial Ground was purportedly located at a different location at the headwaters of Bayou LaCroix several miles north.
Father Henry LeDuc (1837-1897) was the beloved, missionary priest that would come to Bayou LaCroix to provide his flock of white and Indian Catholic worship. He supervised the building of a small, simple, wooden chapel and blessed the hallowed, sacred ground consecrated to be the cemetery that would wrap around the church.
Father LeDuc bestowed the name, the Holy Cross Church, to the edifice. A larger, more traditional church was built around 1910 at this same location. All of these inhabitants of this town, both white and Indian, worshiped together in this local Catholic Church, and similarly, all the children attended the local Dillville (Bayou LaCroix) School.
In 1881, Bishop Jannsens confirmed twenty-seven Indians in Bayou LaCroix. During the nineteenth century, Indian children grew up and married into their white neighbor’s families, and, as a result, many citizens in this county can boast of having traceable amount of Choctaw in their ancestry. Even though the town no longer exists, the history of Bayou LaCroix serves as a role model to demonstrate how there can be peaceful, successful assimilation of diverse cultures and immigrants from different, faraway places such as Germany. Today, all that is left of this village is the lovely, old, well-managed cemetery on the old Bayou LaCroix Road.
In 1901, Bayou LaCroix had 156 white, 47 Indian, and one black citizens. In 1903 the United States persuaded most of the remaining Choctaws in Bayou LaCroix to become wards of the state and granted them free land in Oklahoma. Some went and some came back; some stayed. Consequently, the Choctaw population was greatly reduced at this time, although a significant number of Indians had already married into the white families in the area.
Embedded in the Holy Cross Catholic Church Cemetery is a designated space that from its inception was separate and hallowed known by tradition as the Choctaw Indian Burial Ground. It contains today no tombstones, but only a single, centrally located marker
that was placed there in in 1980 by Herbert “Bully” Zengerling, a prior member of the Hancock County Board of Supervisors. He collected donations from the Zengerling and Ladner families to cover the cost. Indian dead have been buried there since 1881 in their traditional manner. The cemetery is owned by the Catholic Church, not Hancock County.
It is well-maintained by the descendants of the original families, as are many of the other small cemeteries in the county. People are still buried in the Bayou LaCroix Cemetery, but by permission only if they a have direct ancestor from the original town, but there has been no encroachment on the sacred Indian Burial Ground which has a fixed area/perimeter, the cemetery’s current caretakers said.
An accusation of desecration in the cemetery has been made recently, but cemetery caretakers said that is inaccurate. The only recorded desecration occurred about 1970 when all of the Zengerling tombstones were destroyed with a sledge hammer. The identity of the vandals who committed this crime is unknown.
The Zengerlings replaced all of the family tombstones.
There has been no encroachment into the Indian Burial Ground by other non-Indian tombs or gravesites, caretakers said.
“White and Indian children worshiped together in the Holy Cross Catholic Church, and they attended the same school,” a Bayou LaCroix native said last week. “Choctaw children married into white families over the nineteenth century and many present-day citizens boast of this Indian ancestry. The cemetery has been well maintained over the years with care not to in any way diminish the charm and dignity of this most hallowed ground. The good relationship between the Choctaw and white families in the history of Bayou LaCroix serves as a role model which demonstrates how there can be peaceful, successful assimilation of diverse cultures and immigrants from different places into American society.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.