In honor of National Child Abuse Prevention Month, CASA of Hancock County is issuing a call to action for residents of Hancock County to stand against child abuse and act to support children who have been abused or neglected.
While the number of children in Hancock County’s foster care system has significantly decreased, over sixty children at any given time are currently in foster care in Hancock County. These children come into the child welfare system through no fault of their own. Over 70% of the cases involve neglect because of substance abuse/addiction. “The needs of Hancock County’s children coming into care are more complicated than ever before, and life in foster care can be chaotic,” said Cynthia Chauvin, CASA of Hancock County, Executive Director. “Every child deserves the support of a caring, consistent adult with the training to help them heal and thrive.”
CASA will hold its 8th Annual Light of Hope Community Awareness event on Thursday, April 22 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. on the grounds of Diamondhead City Hall. (5000 Diamondhead Circle). This event is open to the public and provides CASA with an opportunity to educate and empower Hancock County residents. During the event, the program will also recognize several individuals who have gone above and beyond to protect Hancock County’s children. The following individuals will be recognized:
The 2021 CASA Advocate of the Year is Mary Craig of Diamondhead. Mary was sworn in as a CASA volunteer in November 2017 and has advocated for six children over the last three and half years. Mary’s vast knowledge of healthcare, child development and public health makes her an incredible advocate for children with medical or educational needs.
D. Christopher Daniel has been named the 2021 Outstanding Community Professional in Hancock County. Chris serves as the Assistant District Attorney for Hancock County where he spends countless hours preparing and prosecuting felony crimes. Additionally, Chris is a 26-year veteran intelligence officer in the U.S. Navy Reserve where he currently holds the rank of Commander and serves as the Commanding Officer of a reserve Defense Intelligence Agency unit in New Orleans.
The 2021 Child Protection Services Worker of the Year is Jennifer Noto. Jennifer began her employment with CPS in 2013 and has worked as a both a frontline case worker as well as an adoption specialist. Jennifer’s positive attitude is infectious. She develops rapport with her clients and work tirelessly on each case she is assigned.
During the ceremony 2020 recipients will also be recognized and they include Susan Mumme, CASA Advocate of the Year, Pamela Horne, CPS Worker of the Year and Calvary Chapel Bay St. Louis are the Outstanding Community Professionals. Additionally, the Julie Cannon Champion for Children Award was created last year in honor of our longest serving advocate. The first recipient of the award will be named at this year’s event.
For more information about CASA of Hancock County or the Light of Hope event, visit www.casahancockcounty.org or call 228.344.0419.
