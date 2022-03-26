Bay St. Louis Vietnam Memorial Wall - The Wall That Heals exhibit update: The Taps ceremony originally scheduled for 7:45 p.m. today, Saturday, has been rescheduled for 7:30 p.m. The ceremony is open to the public. Exhibit organizers have also issued a call for volunteers at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday to help break down the exhibit in preparation for its next journey. To volunteer or for more information, please call 228-216-9522.