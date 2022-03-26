Bay St. Louis Vietnam Memorial Wall - The Wall That Heals exhibit update: The Taps ceremony originally scheduled for 7:45 p.m. today, Saturday, has been rescheduled for 7:30 p.m. The ceremony is open to the public.
Exhibit organizers have also issued a call for volunteers at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday to help break down the exhibit in preparation for its next journey.
To volunteer or for more information, please call 228-216-9522.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.