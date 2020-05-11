Gov. Tate Reeves on Monday announced the extension of unemployment benefits to further aid Mississippi’s workers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Reeves signed Executive Order no. 1462, which provides further instructions to the Mississippi Department of Employment Security to “further relieve undue burdens caused by the pandemic.
The new order replaces the initial order, Executive Order No. 1462, which expedited payments to unemployed residents.
“There is no real government replacement for a job,” Reeves said during Monday’s live press briefing. “I know most Mississippians are ready and eager to work. Please do not let the window pass you by. If you are lucky enough to get an offer to earn a living, please do not reject it. I do not want you to wake up in August with no job to return to.”
In the new order, Reeves waives the one-week waiting period to receive unemployment benefits for all claims filed from March 8, 2020 to Dec. 26, 2020. The governor is also increasing the $40 earning allowance to $200 from May 3, 2020 until June 27, 2020.
Reeves also waived any interest from “April 1, 2020 to June 27, 2020 on all collection activities suspended under the executive order. The offset of future benefits due to overpayments will be reduced to 25 percent from March 29, 2020 until June 27, 2020.”
Other updates include:
For employers:
•Any charges related to COVID-19 and associated charges to both rated and reimbursable employers' accounts are waived from March 8, 2020 to June 27, 2020. Interest will not be accrued during this period.
•The First Quarter 2020 pay date imposed for contributions of both rated and reimbursable employers has been suspended and moved to July 31, 2020.
•Penalties for late reporting and contribution payments from March 8, 2020 to July 31, 2020 are suspended.
For workers:
•Those unable to search for work because of COVID-19, including because they have contracted the virus, have been under quarantine, or have had their movements restricted, will be interpreted as such for claims filed between March 8, 2020 to June 27, 2020.
•Work registration requirements from March 8, 2020 to June 27, 2020 are suspended, and individuals are not required to report in-person to help limit transmission.
For information about the Mississippi Department of Employment Security, visit https://mdes.ms.gov/.
