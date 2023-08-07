The 2023 primary election is set for this Tuesday, Aug. 8.
This year’s race will include county, district and state-wide races.
Several current local officials will be running uncontested this year, including Hancock Circuit Clerk Kendra Ladner Necaise; Coroner Jeff Hair; Election Commissioner Dist. 4 Donna Henry; Justice Court Judge 1 Desmond W. Hoda; Supervisor District 5 Darrin “Bo” Ladner; and Tax Assessor/Collector Jimmie Ladner.
Five candidates qualified for the chancery clerk’s position after long-time Chancery Clerk Tim Kellar announced last year he would not be seeking reelection.
The candidates are Jordan Bradford, Kodie Koenenn, JC Brignone and Tiffany Lee Cowman, all Republicans; and Henry Ward, Democrat.
The only other race with a Democratic candidate is for the Supervisor Ward 1 seat, Cody Shiyou. On the Republican ticket for that race, incumbent Supervisor Theresa Ryan will face Donald Wayne Graham and Christopher “Packer” Ladner in the primary.
Candidates for other races include:
• For Constable Place 1, incumbent Terry Necaise and Danny “Boy” Hoda, both Republicans.
• Constable Place 2, Carl N. Berry III, John Ladner, Christopher Dunn Sholar and Colin Freeman, all Republicans.
• Constable Place 3, Guy “Tater” Graham, David J. Perks and incumbent Paul Taylor, all Republicans.
• Election Commissioner Dist. 2, incumbent Sam Henley and Tad Shaw, both Independents.
• Justice Court Judge 2, Williams “Bill” Covington and incumbent Brian S. Necaise, both Republicans.
• Justice Court Judge 3, incumbent Eric C. Moran, R., and Lynn T. Smith, L.
• Sheriff, incumbent Ricky Adam, Johnny R. Raffeo Jr., Channing Reynolds and Nathan “Corky” Hoda, all Republicans.
• Supervisor District 2, incumbent Greg Shaw, Chris Smith and Byron Ladner, all Republicans; and Timothy P. Stinson, Jr., Libertarian.
• Supervisor District 3, Shea Michael Ladner and Charles “Chuck” Clark, both Republicans.
• Supervisor District 4, incumbent Scotty Adam and Louis Jimmy Necaise, Jr., both Republicans.
While neither of the local Democratic candidates has any opponents, there will still be a Democratic primary this year due to the statewide races.
Statewide, there are Democratic Candidates for several offices, including:
• Brandon Presley for governor.
• D. Ryan Grover for lieutenant governor.
• Shuwaski A. Young for secretary of state.
• Greta Kemp Martin for Attorney General.
• Larry Bradford for state auditor.
• Addle L. Green for state treasurer.
• Three candidates for commissioner of agriculture and commerce, including Robert “Brad” Bradford Sr., Bethany Hill and Terry Rogers II.
• Bruce Burton, commissioner of insurance.
Republican candidates for statewide primary races include:
• David Grady Hardigree, Gov. Tate Reeves and John Witcher for governor.
• Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann, Tiffany Longino and Chris McDaniel for lieutenant governor.
• Michael Watson is unopposed for reelection as secretary of state.
• Lynn Fitch is unopposed for reelection as Attorney General.
• David McRae is unopposed for reelection as state treasurer.
• Andy Gipson is unopposed for reelection as commissioner of agriculture and commerce.
• Incumbent Mike Chaney will face Mitch Young for commissioner of insurance.
• Shad White is unopposed for reelection as state auditor.
• Nelson Wayne Carr will face Dane Maxwell for public service commissioner for the Southern District.
• Charles Busby is unopposed for transportation commissioner for the Southern District.
In district-wide elections:
• District Attorney W. Crosby Parker is unopposed.
• Sen. Philip Moran is running for reelection against Philman A. Ladner for District 46.
• Sen. Mike Thompson is unopposed for reelection for District 48.
• Rep. Timmy Ladner is unopposed for reelection for District 93.
• District 9 Rep. Jay McKnight is running for reelection against John M. Barnes.
• Dist. 12 Rep. Brent David Anderson is running for reelection against Micah Tinkler.
The 2023 Elections dates are as follows:
• Primary Election Day - Tuesday, Aug. 8.
• Primary Runoff Election Day - Tuesday, Aug. 29.
• General/Special Election Day - Tuesday, Nov. 7.• General/Special Runoff Election Day - Tuesday, Nov. 28.
POLLING LOCATIONS
District 1 – Stephanie Ladner – 228-342-2710
• 101 – Lakeshore Community Center, 6440 Lower Bay Road BSL
• 102 – Arlington Community Center, 1119 Dicks St. Waveland
• 103 – Waveland East Waveland Library, 345 Coleman Ave. Waveland
• 104 – Pearlington, Pearlington Recovery Center, 5265 Highway 604 Pearlington
District 2 –
andra Henley – 228-216-7154
• 205 – Flat Top, Community Center, 23472 Indian Ridge Rd Picayune
• 206 – Catahoula, Community Center, 10028 Browns Road Picayune
• 207 – Lee Town, Storm Shelter @ Ball Field, 28290 Lee Town Rd. Picayune,
• 208 – Bayou Phillip, Community Center, 9155 Harbor Dr BSL,
• 209 – Waveland West , Lutheran Church of the Pines, 309 Highway 90 Waveland
• 210 – Crane Creek, Community Center, 30350 Hwy 603 Perkinston
District 3 –
E.J. Bice – 228-547-7059
• 311 – Dedeaux, Old Dedeaux School, 14595 Vidalia Rd. Kiln
• 312 – North Bay West, American Legion, 645 Green Meadow Rd BSL
• 313 – Diamondhead East, Diamondhead Country Club, 7600 Country Club Circle Diamondhead
• 314 – Diamondhead Central Diamondhead Community Center, 5300 Diamondhead Circle Diamondhead
District 4 –
Donna Henry – 504-450-2138
• 415 - Courthouse, Courthouse, 152 Main St. BSL
• 416 – Kiln West, Storm Shelter, 18692 Hwy 43 Kiln
• 417 – West Shoreline Park, Community Center, 10071 Kiln Waveland Cutoff Waveland,
• 418 – City Hall, Senior Citizens Center, 601 Bookter St. BSL
• 419 – South Bay, Christ Episcopal School, 912 S. Beach Blvd BSL
• 420 – North Bay East , Bay St. Louis Library, 312 Hwy 90 BSL
• 421 – Garden Isle, Compton Engineering Building, 3036 Longfellow Dr. BSL
District 5 – Joe Pettigrew – 228-493-8733
• 522 – Edwardsville, BSL Fire Station #2, 9998 Hwy 603 BSL
• 523 – Fenton , Community Center, 2369 Kiln Delisle Rd Kiln
• 524 – Kiln Eas, Annunciation Church Hall, 5380 Kiln Delisle Rd Kiln
• 525 – Diamondhead West, Diamondhead City Hall, 5000 Diamondhead Circle Diamondhead
• 526 – Standard, Fire Station, 25150 Highway 603 Kiln
