As the years go by and technology evolves, we are bound to see some of the staples of our lifetimes fade away.
I had the distinct pleasure of growing up before the Internet age. It didn't really become a part of my daily life until I was attending college back in the early 2000s.
When I was a kid, I saved my money to buy the latest music single on cassette tape, which then evolved to compact discs. Nowadays, streaming is the new method of listening to your favorite tunes. I still like having a physical copy of the music I listen to. But from time to time, I will plug my phone into the car and play my curated YouTube music playlist.
If you were here prior to Hurricane Katrina, you might remember the Blockbuster store in Waveland. We lived right down the street from it and my dad would take us there to rent a movie on VHS or DVD for a special Friday night or weekend treat. My cousin Peter Scianna knew about all the movies and it was a treat to see him all the time.
Now, Blockbuster stores are non-existent and streaming movies, television shows, and even the news is the new normal.
For years it seems, people have been saying that the print newspaper is "dying."
When I got into this profession, I was aware of this supposed news.
I am proud to come from a long line of news people. My great-grandfather A.G. "Red" Favre was the publisher of the Sea Coast Echo and also served as the county's chancery clerk during his lifetime.
I'm going off my own memory here, but I do know that my aunts Udell, Rosemary, and Robin worked here, along with my own Paw Paw Curtis Sr., and several other aunts and uncles that I'm probably forgetting. They worked in all sorts of capacities: Editors, circulation, press crew, writers, and advertising executives.
My great-uncle Gregory Favre is a distinguished journalist. He got his start at the Echo and went to work for such newspapers as the Chicago Daily News, the Chicago Sun-Times, and The Sacramento Bee, just to name a few.
I never had any idea that journalism and the newspaper coursed through my blood when I was trying to decide on a career long ago. I always knew that I liked to write, but journalism never entered my mind.
Through a series of unfortunate and unexpected events, I landed here at the Echo, unknowingly carrying on the family legacy.
As you may or may not know, it was announced last week that the Echo will now be a once-a-week paper and printing will be outsourced elsewhere.
On Friday night, we watched the last running of the printing press in Hancock County.
It felt like I was watching a part of history fade away.
It was a solemn moment for me. And I took a video on my phone so that I would be able to remember the moment.
While the newspaper may only be printed once a week now, the online version of the paper will get stronger.
People want immediate access to things and that includes the news.
However, if things like the community newspaper become obsolete, so does your community watchdog.
We are a small staff here and do our best to attend the local meetings to cover the news that could potentially impact your daily life. Community reporters also report on the good going on in the community such as last week when someone anonymously donated a monetary Christmas gift to the local senior residents at Notre De La Mer. We also take tons of pictures at the local Christmas parades and other community activities. I love what I do and I enjoy being out in the community meeting people and capturing the moments.
These are bits of information that you can't get from the national news outlets.
And I'm sure folks get upset with their local news source for one reason or another, but we are just as human as the rest of you. We make mistakes, which we will take ownership of and correct.
It's important to support your local news source, just like it's important to support local small businesses, artists, etc.
Anyone who knows me well enough, knows that I'm not a big fan of change. I'm very much an old soul.
However, the world is always changing and we have to adapt the best we can.
It's going to no doubt be a bumpy ride at first, so I'm hoping you'll continue to adapt with us as we transition to a new normal.
Cassandra is a staff writer at the Sea Coast Echo and can be reached at cassandra@seacoastecho.com.
