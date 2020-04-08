When FDR was running for president during the Great Depression, he promised a chicken in every pot.
Apparently, his rhetoric worked because he was elected president four times, 1932, 1936. 1940, and 1944. Students, this ends our history lesson for today.
Back in the day, chicken was the main ingredient on many Sunday dinner tables. Since family dinners have come back in style, through no fault of our own, I have a few easily prepared chicken recipes for your family’s dinner table.
Dijon Chicken
4 tablespoons Dijon mustard
2 green onions, minced
2 cloves garlic, minced
1 tablespoon chicken broth or water
1 tablespoon chopped flat leaf parsley
1 teaspoon salt
One half teaspoon black pepper
1 – 4-pound chicken, cut up or 4 pounds of chicken pieces
Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Combine all ingredients, except chicken, in a small bowl. Blend well. Insert the mustard mixture under the skin of the chicken. Place chicken in a baking dish skin side up and brush with any remaining mustard mixture. Roast in the oven for about 1 hour or until the chicken tests done. Any fresh herb can be used in place of the parsley. Serve with potatoes which have been roasted while the chicken is baking. Serves 4
The next recipe has an Asian flare and can be served with white rice or stir-fried vegetables. Children usually like the name. Let them help. I have used this recipe in several of my children’s cooking classes. This requires marinating overnight in the refrigerator.
Sticky Chicken
One half cup vinegar
One half cup sugar
One half cup soy sauce
4 pounds chicken pieces (approximately)
3 cloves garlic, minced
1 tablespoon minced fresh ginger
Combine vinegar, sugar, and soy sauce in a shallow baking dish. Arrange chicken in the dish and turn to coat well. Cover tightly and marinate overnight in the refrigerator. Transfer chicken along with the marinade to a large, heavy skillet. Add garlic and ginger and bring to a boil over medium high heat. Reduce to a simmer, cover and cook 15 minutes, turning occasionally. Uncover and cook an additional 15 minutes or until chicken is tender and juices run clear when pierced. Place chicken in a heatproof platter, cover with foil, and keep warm in a 180-degree oven. Increase the heat in the skillet to medium, cook the sauce until reduced and caramelized, about 20 minutes. Watch carefully to prevent burning. Return the chicken to the skillet and coat with the sauce. Serve hot. Serves 4
This final dish can be grilled outside or baked in the oven.
Lemon-Rosemary Chicken
1 and a half cup olive oil
1 cup lemon juice
6 garlic cloves, minced
2 tablespoons dried rosemary, crushed
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
2 whole chickens cut up, or desired chicken pieces
Lemon wedges and rosemary sprigs for garnish
Combine olive oil, lemon juice, garlic, rosemary, salt, and pepper and mix well. Arrange chicken pieces in a large shallow dish. Pour the marinade over the chicken, turn to coat. Cover tightly and chill overnight. If baking, preheat the oven to 375 degrees place the chicken in a baking pan, skin side up and brush generously with the marinade. Cook for 30 minutes and brush with additional marinade. Bake an additional 30 minutes or until chicken test done. If grilling, grill the chicken, turning and basting frequently until the chicken tests done. About 10 minutes preside for dark meat and 8 minutes for white meat. Serves 8
It has come to my attention that several weeks ago I neglected to put the amount of flour in a brownie recipe. I find it ironic that I have written dozens of columns and the only time anyone responds is when a mistake has been made. It reminds me of a story. There once was a little boy who never uttered a word for the first five years of his life. His parents had taken him to countless specialists, and none could find a reason for the child’s speechlessness. One day as the family was having a meal together, the speechless little boy threw his fork across the table and shouted, “This food tastes like garbage!” The parents were in shock and asked the child why he had waited so long to speak. The boy replied, “Up until now, everything was great.” The amount of flour is one cup. Until next week, keep cooking.
Linda Bigler is a contributing writer for the Sea Coast Echo and can be reached at lbigler67@gmail.com.
