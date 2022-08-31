It is common for people to raise questions regarding the role of religion in the human experience. Why do we observe the seemingly arcane rituals which accompany many of the practices in the community of organized faith? Why do we sing the hymns, recite the creeds and affirmations, offer the prayers, receive the sacraments, and gather with the faithful on a consistent basis? What is it that keeps drawing many of us back to sacred spaces week after week?
To be totally honest, there are increasing numbers who have given up on such activities. They seem to find such habits to be part of an ancient mythology which no longer touches their existence. They will often say that while they have their own spirituality, they are not religious. They have little tolerance for the claims and expectations which many churches hold as necessary for true faith. They may cite the many failures of churches and some of those who lead it.
Of course, there is a measure of truth in some of these observations. The church is not, nor has it ever been, a perfect institution. This should surprise none of us. It is, after all, made up of people, and, like all human undertakings, mistakes and failures are frequent.
One serious error of the church has always been its tendency to declare itself the bastion of all truth, and to tout a level of simplicity which, frankly, does not exist. We may sing “Only Trust Him” or “Blessed Assurance”. We may declare that becoming a Christian or adhering to some other spiritual path is a mystical transaction in which we confess to a prescribed formula, and God responds with a reciprocal commitment, but in reality, it is more than that.
Faith communities consist of spiritual pilgrims. They are seekers. They wrestle with difficult issues. They strive for enlightenment regarding hard questions. They look for support among those who are on the journey with them. They do not always agree with each other on doctrinal matters nor the implications which are presented. What they do find in the most effective congregations is community. They find people who are willing to join them on this magnificent quest. They discover, with the Apostle Paul of the New Testament, that “We hold this treasure in clay jars, or in the King James version, “earthen vessels”. They do not turn away from difficult questions, but like Jacob in the Old Testament, they wrestle through long nights striving for the blessing. Sometimes it comes in unexpected ways. We may walk away with a limp or other sign of struggle. Sometimes we may not be sure if there is an answer at all.
It is the community which keeps us going. It gives us courage. It holds us up. It offers strength beyond ourselves. Some years ago, a popular song contained the line, “Out on the road that lies before me now, there are some turns where I will spin. I need someone to hold me now ‘til I can gain control again.” That is the hope the church offers. With all its faults, that is why I stay. I am thankful to be part of it.
