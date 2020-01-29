Over the weekend, I read a story that kind of made me mad and gave me something to think about.
The title of the story is "Struggling church asks older members to go away to appeal to young families."
Well, how could one not click on that and read it?
It's about a church in Cottage Grove, Minnesota.
Many of the members who are over 60 years old, "will be invited to worship elsewhere," the St. Paul Pioneer Press reported. "The church is asking that they stay away for two years, then consult the pastor about reapplying."
I grew up in the church. We attended every Sunday morning, Sunday evening, and Wednesday evening services.
If we couldn't attend church, then my dad would host a service at home. We would sing a couple of hymns and he would read from the Bible.
In all my years of attending church, I never thought about the age of the attendees. When I did encounter older members, I knew I had a chance to learn so many things from them and their experiences.
According to the article, the "congregation needs a reset."
To me, it sounds like the people in charge need a reset and remember the real reason why people attend church, to hear the word of God.
Through the years, many church services have certainly changed.
They have become, in my humble opinion, more theatrical and less focused on God. I understand the argument that one can still learn the word of God in that type of setting, but to make it a requirement to be entertained, so to speak, doesn't really jive with me.
It's not a concert, a rave, or a reality television show. It's supposed to be a place where people can come together to hear the word of God in a safe and welcome environment.
When you start participating in what appears to be ageism, then you are basically alienating a child of God. Is that the new purpose? Do young people bring in more tithes?
When I entered my college years, I started having more and more questions about organized religion.
My trust in them was furthered hampered when more and more reports of sexual abuse came out, and no I'm not just talking about in the Catholic faith, it's been reported in several denominations.
There are bad eggs in almost every entity, be it either corporate or otherwise, and it's hard to track who and what you want to support.
But I cannot support people who we entrust to guide us in our spirituality that use that same power to abuse. I always thought church was supposed to be a safe place.
There are also those who use the church for personal monetary gain, which is also wrong.
As a person under the age of 60, and apparently some churches target demographics now, it's actions like ageism and abuse cover-ups that keep me away from organized religion.
Also, if people turn someone away because of their sexuality or because they committed a sin that some deem too terrible to sit amongst the congregation, then I'm not down with that either.
To me, the purpose of going to church is to learn the word of God in a setting that is accepting of all and loving. Isn't that what Jesus would do? Would he turn these folks away? Doesn't everyone deserve the chance to experience God's love or is that only reserved for the chosen who are allowed into the fold?
Romans 3:23 says, "For all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God."
We are all sinners and to pick and choose who and where one gets to worship God seems very wrong to me.
I Peter 4:8-9 says, "Above all, keep loving one another earnestly, since love covers a multitude of sins. Show hospitality to one another without grumbling."
In these times, I think we can all share more kindness and love with another. I'm not telling you to quit going to church or what to do with your own church. Your actions are between you and your maker and will be judged on that Judgement Day, as will everyone else's. I think we should spend more time worrying about how our own individual actions will affect our eternity.
As a younger person, I felt I wanted to throw my two cents in, for what it's worth, about this seemingly new trend. I thought the point of church was to bring people closer to God.
If moves like this make me feel alienated, I can only imagine how it makes these senior citizens feel.
Cassandra is a staff writer at the Sea Coast Echo and can be reached at cassandra@seacoastecho.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.