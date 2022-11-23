Dear Echo,
As I was waving my Johnny Dupree sign outside the Waveland Library Voting Place, an older gentleman (younger than I though), came over to ask me why he should vote for Dupree. I answered, well, he was elected three times Mayor of Hattiesburg, but he replied, “That’s why I don’t like him. I don’t trust any politicians.”
That cynicism you hear all the time—it is a commonplace. And so wrong. Why do you want a non-politician to do a political job?
It reminded me of my grandfather’s advice when I was a child—never vote for a non-politician. I grew up in his house (my father having been killed in WWII) and looked on him with reverence. He was an ardent Republican (my mother warned never to utter the name of President Truman in the home), hated Roosevelt and Democrats, but he’d lived through Republican Herbert Hoover’s Depression and that was the lesson he taught me. Hoover was an Engineer, not a politician, and the result was that he didn’t know how to work with politicians to avert the catastrophe.
His skills weren’t suited to working with people.
In answering the objection to voting for a three-time mayor, and worse not even from the Coast, I offered a recent example. The Corps of Engineers (detect a theme?) was considering extending the levee system to New Orleans East. It would avert flooding for 100,000 homes, it was argued. The fact that it would have disastrous effects on smaller towns, like Pearlington—or further wipe out the Mississippi shrimp and oyster industries by depositing Mississippi River runoff into our beds is ignored.
When Johnny Dupree was told of this, at a Q & A after one of his speeches in Bay St. Louis, he immediately called Congressman Bennie Thompson to protest. He was told the Corps of Engineers plan had to go through Homeland Security, and we had a Mississippian in charge there, so the proposal would not be approved. That, I said, is how politicians deal with things—by knowing how the political system works, and using it for the benefit of constituents. Throwing a non-politican into that mix would just be a wasted vote for someone who would have to spend years just learning the job, in my view.
So I just want to pass on this word of advice to grandparents: don’t pass on your prejudices about politics to your grandchildren. Republican or Democrat can change directions over time, but pass on wisdom about what works, regardless of party. Don’t be too cynical about politics, and be very suspicious of people running for national office without any local experience, as total anti-politicians. Recognize that some experience in the job might be a good thing!
David K. Sauer
Waveland
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.