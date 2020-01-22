Last Wednesday, I watched former New Orleans Saints player Steve Gleason receive the Congressional Gold Medal in Washington D.C.
In 2011, he was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig's disease. He also founded Team Gleason to inspire other ALS patients and "lead the charge to help innovate for and promote innovative assistive technology," according to teamgleason.org.
According to alsa.org, Gehrig, a famous baseball player, was diagnosed with ALS in 1939, which brought national attention to the disease.
ALS is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, the website states. When the motor neurons die, the brain's ability to initiate and control muscle movement is lost. Some ALS patients, in the later stages, may become totally paralyzed. There is no cure for this disease.
The first time I came face-to-face with ALS was when I interviewed Cindy and Billy Dyle for a story that ran in the Picayune Item newspaper in March 2015.
Billy, who was 55 at the time, was diagnosed with ALS in late 2005. Cindy told me that the doctors, at the time, only gave him six months to a year to live.
Cindy left her job to become Billy's primary caregiver.
At the time I met Billy, he could not support his body and was confined to his bed 99 percent of the time. He had a feeding tube with a 24-hour feeding pump and a trachea or breathing apparatus.
Cindy told me that caring for Billy is "like taking care of an infant," and that this disease "robs people of their lives."
Billy still had his "right mind," she also told me.
When I sat next to Billy to ask him some questions, he spoke to me by utilizing a board with numbers and letters written on it, lip movements, and a computer.
What I heard next is something I've never forgotten.
I heard him say through a computerized voice that "This is a horrible disease. I'm trapped in my body. Just keep up your faith and have a good attitude."
As I looked back over my former story, I still got chills and tears sprang to my eyes.
About a month after my interview, Billy passed away. His story had touched me so much that I went to pay my respects during his visitation.
I'm so thankful I met Billy. Even though I only spent a few hours with the couple, I learned so much about them.
They were high school sweethearts and through it all, remained a loving couple. I definitely admire Cindy for the way she dropped everything to care for her husband. From what I saw, it didn't seem like an easy task.
If it wasn't for stories like Billy's and Steve's, not many people would know about ALS. I had heard the term Lou Gehrig's disease before, but never realized how truly horrible this disease is until I met Billy.
Shortly after Billy's death, the students at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic School in Picayune hosted a walk to raise awareness for ALS. Another parent had been diagnosed with the disease.
The group also walked to honor the late Chuck Breath, a Bay St. Louis resident who also passed away after a battle with ALS. I saw him at the event as well.
Then third-grader Cody Ortego told me that he was "walking for those that have ALS because they can't walk. It's a disease that invades your body, paralyzes you and will eventually kill you. It's important to show them that we care."
I think it's wonderful to teach the children about these types of diseases and the effects they have on people.
Not only do they learn about these illnesses, they hopefully learn how to empathize.
The more people understand how these diseases work and what people have to do in order to survive, the less, I'm hoping, they will judge or make fun of someone.
In Steve's case, he has brought the nation's attention to ALS. Awareness is certainly important. Not only does it bring understanding, but necessary funds to help with finding a cure and technological advances to make life more comfortable for ALS patients.
Gleason said Wednesday that the Congressional Gold Medal represented "some joy, some encouragement, and some triumphs for the tens of thousands of families living with ALS and others living with disabilities or experiencing anguish, tragedy, or adversity."
Cindy told me that the day she and Billy told their families about his diagnosis, he told them that, "I don't know why this has happened to me, we might not ever know, but I hope that one day they will find a cause for this."
I sincerely hope that one day, medical professionals can find a cure for ALS or any of these awful diseases for that matter.
In my six years of reporting, I've learned about so many of these awful diseases.
But what I've also learned is that people are strong, resilient, caring, and so much more.
You can learn more about ALS at www.alsa.org and Team Gleason at www.teamgleason.org.
Cassandra is a staff writer at the Sea Coast Echo and can be reached at cassandra@seacoastecho.com.
