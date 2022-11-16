The congregation which my wife and I regularly attend offers a simple mid-week opportunity which is called a “healing service”. It is a quiet, brief, experience which lasts no more than a half hour. It contains scripture, intercessory prayers, a very short homily, the Eucharist (Holy Communion), I try to arrive a few minutes early each week in order to spend a few moments in silent meditation in the sanctuary. It has become one of the favorite times in my schedule.
Prayer is a mysterious experience. The Christian gospels in the New Testament indicate that Jesus spent a significant amount of time in prayerful reflection. He would turn aside from the crowds to restore himself, and sometimes, to ask for guidance for significant moments in his life. Such activity seems to have been an important part of his spiritual journey. One of the most well-known, and significant,of these moments is his time in the Garden of Gethsemane shortly before his arrest and death on the cross. It is here that he is recorded to have prayed that “this cup may pass” from him, but nevertheless, that the will of God might be accomplished.
Many people can identify with such an experience. We can often relate to times in our lives when we have asked God for direction, or for some particular outcome in a crisis in our lives.
This raises questions about the nature of prayer. What are we doing when we pray? Is the goal to change the mind of God? Are we seeking to inform God about the circumstances which we are not sure that the almighty understands? Are we hoping,or do we believe, that our laments and longings alter results in critical areas in our lives? Or, is the goal to simply place ourselves, our emotions, our hopes and dreams,into a place of comfort and peace? These questions, and probably others, reside at the forefront of our thinking about prayer.
One piece of wisdom regarding prayer might be that the most important part of it is that it places us into the presence of the mystery of the divine. It hardly seems wise or effective to seek to advise God. (Even if we believed that such a thing could be possible.) An important part of the experience is that of seeking peace in our lives. We already know (and surely God knows) that we are sinners. We also know that the God of our faith is one of grace and forgiveness. What is needed in most of our lives is assurance that the peace of God which passes all understanding rests upon us. Prayerful meditation is a path to that assurance. It is vital to trust that we are not alone in this life. There is a mysterious and hopeful presence in our lives which sustains us in the dark times, brings us joy in the good times, and above all, is with us at all times.
I will continue to attend the mid-week healing service at our church. It is a time of gratitude, which is the heart and soul of all prayer, and it brings peace to life.
