Sometimes I like to think I’m good in highly stressful situations, but, true story, I often internally panic.
When my dad had his kidney transplant and I was his weekend caregiver, I was super worried that I would accidentally hurt him in some way or not react fast enough if something happened to his incision or he got sick.
Even though I knew that his transplant team was a phone call and a couple of blocks away at the hospital, I stayed up all night listening for any little sign of distress.
While doing so, I also watched Tuner Classic Movies’ presentation of film noir movies on Saturday nights. In hindsight, watching those types of movies only seemed to heighten my anxiety.
But he survived under my care and although he is almost a year ( I know hard to believe) post-transplant, I still watch his every movement like a hawk when I’m with him. Dad, now you know.
Last week, I met 10-year-old Jami-Anne Moseley and I must say, I was very impressed.
She is an animated girl who knows how to articulate and tell a good story.
She is also someone I would want around in times of emergency.
Her story is in today’s edition of the Echo, so I won’t rehash it here, but without her quick thinking, her mom might have passed away.
It’s something she told me that she was most worried about. I can relate to the fear of losing a parent when they are in medical distress.
I’m sure it was a terrifying experience for her, sitting there with her mom who had passed out, and not knowing why.
But she persevered and made sure her mom got the medical help she needed.
One of the most inspiring things I learned about Jami-Anne is that she doesn’t like to take the credit for her part in the ordeal.
She gives all the credit to Waveland police officer Paul Taylor.
While he did play a major role in keeping her calm and making sure her mom got help, Jami-Anne is the one who stayed on the phone with emergency personnel and did her best to relay what she knew about her mom’s medical condition.
I am most grateful Officer Taylor was there to respond so quickly to a dire situation.
Jami-Anne’s actions that day also gave me some hope for the youth of today.
She is a smart girl who knew exactly what to do in an emergency situation. That also comes from some good parenting, I believe.
She is also a humble girl, unwilling to take any credit for her actions that day.
Humility is a note-worthy and amazing trait to possess. I wish more people did.
Thank you Jami-Anne for sharing your story with me. You are a real hero in my book. I will always remember the story of your bravery that day. I hope you continue to carry these traits into your teenage and adult years, as they will be most valuable and respected.
Cassandra is a staff writer for the Sea Coast Echo and can be reached at cassandra@seacoastecho.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.