January 2023 marks the 20th Anniversary of The Arts Hancock Country. It’s hard to believe that’s it’s been 20 years, but this grass roots organization has grown and flourished for two decades now. It began with a need for a countywide arts organization. Bay Saint Louis was known as an arts community and promoted art events for its resident artists. But, in actuality, artists make their home and studios in all parts of the county: from Waveland, to Pearlington, to Diamonhead to the Kiln.
As a new comer, I could see the need for a county-wide arts organization. I approached the three most successful entities in the county: the Hancock County Chamber of Commerce, the Hancock Tourism Bureau and the Hancock County Library System. Coincidentally, all three were headed up by women: Tish Williams with the Chamber, Beth Carriere with Tourism and Mary Perkins with the Library system. I didn’t have to convince them of the need for an arts organization. They got it and together we started laying the groundwork. The more artists I talked to only reinforced this need.
Once the basic idea took hold, I approached Randy Ponder who was the Sea Coast editor at that time. He recognized the economic value of an arts organization and provided us with support from the very beginning in the Echo.
So, January, twenty years ago we held our first meeting in the conference room at the Bay St Louis Library and were pleasantly surprised with the turn out. There was standing room only! We were off to a good start. We were validated!
In the next 20 years, The Arts continued to grow to meet the needs of our artists, to promote the economic value of an arts community and to educate and inform the public.
From the very beginning, our goal was to be all inclusive… even before that term became a popular mantra. We included professionals and hobbyists, individuals and families, young and old. Our definition of ART was not limited to traditional forms but encompassed writers, potters, sculptors, musicians, dancers, jewelry makers, printmakers, photographers and those working in mixed media. This alone set us apart from any other art organization on the Gulf Coast.
Last year we opened our very own Arts Center, which also sets us apart. This allows us to grow and expand in ways undreamed of until now. So to mark our 20th Anniversary, we decided to celebrate every month with classes, workshops, exhibits, and demonstrations in different mediums. January will focus on drawing and bookmaking but we will also have a variety of other activities.
Watch this space for more information on the Arts Center, special exhibits, and ways you might want to get involved.
More information is available on our website, hancockarts.org
