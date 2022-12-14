I thank the citizens of the Waveland community who supported me with their votes on election day, December 6, 2022 for city alderman of Ward 2.
According to the most recent ACS, Waveland has a population of 78.94 percent Caucasian, 14.45 percent African American, and 3.2 percent Native American and Asian. I am fully aware that to be electable, I must have majority and minority support. Sadly, majority of Ward 2 voters will not vote to elect a minority candidate. I have served the Waveland community and Hancock County for many years showing care and concern for the total progress of its citizens and especially the youth of our communities. I continue to be dynamically involved with boards and organizations that support Hancock County and Waveland in particular.
I was defeated at the voting polls, but not in spirit. I congratulate the new Mayor, Jay Trapani; Ward 1 Alderman Rhonda Aime-Gamble; Ward 2 Alderman Bobby Richardson; Ward 3 Alderman Shane LaFontaine; and Ward 4 Alderman Jeremy Clark.
I stand ready to offer assistance and support, so that the underserved of our community might be heard.
I want the community to know I will continue to be supportive and watchful. I and my supporters are dedicated to building a brighter today for a better tomorrow.
Respectfully,
Clarence Harris
Waveland
