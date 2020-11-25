Thanksgiving Day is a national holiday in the United States. According to history.com, for more than two centuries, days of thanksgiving were celebrated by individual colonies and states. It wasn’t until 1863, in the midst of the Civil War, that President Abraham Lincoln proclaimed a national Thanksgiving Day to be held each November.
Thanksgiving Day is celebrated tomorrow, November 26, and for many of us it will not be spent gathered around a table with family this year. The Covid19 pandemic has caused some states to require mandatory quarantine for everyone entering their borders. Business closures have meant, for employees as well as owners, that extra funds to travel are no longer available.
Here in Hancock County, there may be many families who won’t have to travel more than a few miles before reaching other family members. These folks will spend the day together feasting on the traditional Turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, cranberries, and pumpkin pie (forgive my Yankee upbringing if I failed to mention a Mississippi staple, or used stuffing instead of dressing), and then watching some football or taking a turkey-induced nap. I am envious of them.
After moving to Mississippi 18 months ago, the plan was that I would go back to New Mexico each Thanksgiving to see my adult children and my granddaughter. I happily did that last year – leaving Bay St. Louis on a sunny and warm Wednesday afternoon only to arrive in the middle of a snow and ice storm when I landed in Lubbock, TX. This year is different.
Will I still be celebrating Thanksgiving? Of course I will.
I will have Turkey and all the fixin’s, I may even take a nap. Football will have to wait for the Broncos vs Saints game on Sunday - the only time I know my team will win, since I am a fan of both. The only thing that will be missing will be family. As a former military spouse, this won’t be the first Thanksgiving I have spent without family around me. 30 years ago, when my then-spouse had deployed to Saudi Arabia during Operation Desert Shield, I spent Thanksgiving on the island of Okinawa. There were no cell phones, video chats, or social media as the world-wide-web as we know it didn’t exist. Now, of course, those resources exist and can enrich our family lives immensely. At some point tomorrow, I will video chat with my children, and my 19-month old granddaughter, Sidney, will carry the phone around the house, giving me views of the ceiling and walls, while jabbering away and once in a while I will hear “Memere”, which will make my heart sing.
What does all of this have to do with being thankful vs grateful? A good definition of the difference between the two words can be found on smartleadershiphub.com: “By definition, grateful is feeling or showing appreciation for something done or received. The definition of thankful is feeling pleased and relieved.”
So, while both grateful and thankful are positive feelings and are triggered by some event, the difference between them is that, by definition, grateful is directed outwards from the person who is feeling it, while thankful is generated inwards and more intrinsic in nature.
I am thankful that the internet and social media provides me with the means to visually see my granddaughter every day. I am grateful to the men and women whose vision took the concept of a world wide web and made it a reality.
Tomorrow, while we are celebrating this national day of Thanksgiving, let us take the time to show gratitude as well. Let us be gracious in our words and actions. Let us spread feelings of appreciation outward from ourselves.
Leslie is an advertising specialist with the Sea Coast Echo and can be reached at leslie@seacoastecho.com.
