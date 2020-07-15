Two months ago I got a puppy named Sweetie.
She was four months old at the time. She is a blue heeler who has lots of energy and is a little crazy, but still sweet.
I got Sweetie because my German Shepherd Rosie died.
She died a few weeks before school closed due to Coronavirus. Rosie was born on January 1, 2007 and Sweetie was born on January 1, 2020.
I also got Sweetie because I was very lonely. I’m the only child and I kept texting my friends every day and no one would answer.
So we started looking for a dog. Someone my mom worked with, his sister had Sweetie, and was willing to give her to us.
So we scheduled to meet Sweetie and it went well so we got to take her home that day. Now, she always keeps me company.
When we first got Sweetie, she was shy, so sweet, and loved to meet new people. Sweetie loves belly rubs and she’ll eat anything she sees on the ground. She’ll watch television with people, but if she doesn’t like the show she will take the remote and try to change the channel.
Sweetie is now six months old and has a lot of energy.
This past Fourth of July, she got so scared of the fireworks that she chewed a hole in our wall and even threw up.
She’s a bit better now, but still scared.
She takes our shoes and walks away with them and is so proud of herself.
If she’s confused, she’ll tilt her head from side to side.
When we first got Sweetie, I didn’t know how to take care of a puppy because my parents got Rosie before I was born. So by the time I was born, she was already grown up.
The day Rosie died I picked flowers for her at school thinking she was still alive so that when I got home, I could hug her and give them to her.
But in the car on the way home from school, my dad told me that Rosie passed away.
I started crying for a few days and also had to give a presentation to my class on German Shepherds.
But soon I moved on and now I have Sweetie.
Sometimes when I’m sad, she’ll come up to me and lick my face or do something silly and make me feel better.
Sarah is a junior reporter for the Sea Coast Echo and can be reached at cassandra@seacoastecho.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.