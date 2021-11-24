It seems this is the time of year we express what we’re thankful for. It truly is a shame we as a society can’t be thankful more often. A few years ago, I thought it would be nice to be thankful for small things on a more daily basis.
The Thanksgiving holiday is meaningful to me, sure, and it’s a time to be appreciative of bigger things we may have. We may be thankful for good, steady employment. We may be thankful for loving family and friends or a spouse or significant other. Perhaps we are thankful for our furry friends, as well. There’s also our health to be thankful for, or in the case of having a health issue, the simple gift of being alive for some people. These are just a few examples. Have we ever stopped to consider being thankful for smaller, seemingly less important things, too?
Perhaps you have a barista you get your coffee or beverage from each day. If we could be thankful for the person who prepares our drink orders, we could do more to show our appreciation to them by learning and remembering their name, asking how their day is going, saying “please” and “thank you” or simply greeting them with a smile. Sometimes, a smile is all someone needs to feel loved and appreciated. I once read of a Starbucks barista who prepared a young person’s order who was seriously contemplating suicide. The barista drew a smiling face on the cup and wrote a message on the cup to cheer up the young customer. The simple act of kindness was enough to convince the young person that there was light in their life and that suicide wasn’t the answer. That story helped me realize that people in the service industry deserve respect and recognition because it’s their job to have servant hearts.
There may be times when our order is prepared not the way it was requested or we may get an incorrect order or something else might happen that makes us fuss and fume at the service worker. In instances like these, it is best to remember that the person preparing our order is a human being like us and not a machine. They are allowed to make mistakes. This is where patience really is a virtue. If our order comes back incorrect, with grace and patience, we should point out the mistake; politely ask for a replacement; and if the person offers an apology, it should be accepted and the worker should be thanked for correcting the mistake. We need to treat people who serve us with the same dignity and respect as other professions.
During this time of help being needed in service industry jobs, the people who choose to work in this industry are working with skeleton crews and are facing long hours with mostly low pay and little to no employment benefits. We can blame the so-called “attitude” on the worker, but aren’t we just as guilty of having a bad attitude when it comes to how we deal with a problem when it arises? From personal experience, oftentimes, I get better, friendlier service if I initiate the business/customer interaction with a positive attitude. If I expect to have a positive experience, very often I do.
This time of year is a time to consider all the small things that help us get through our day. A hot coffee, a meal at a restaurant, our items at the checkout lane at the store, withdrawing or depositing money at the bank—unless automation someday replaces all of them completely (that process has already begun, I’m sad to say), a human being will provide you with that service. As we serve our Thanksgiving meal to others, let’s consider being thankful for the men and women who serve us in small, but nevertheless just as important, ways.
Nathan is the business manager for the Sea Coast Echo and can be reached at Nathan@seacoastecho.com.
