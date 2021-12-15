December is always a sensitive month for many of us. Whether you’re in the party that believes they are being persecuted against or the party that believes other’s beliefs are being forced upon them, there’s no doubt this issue comes up every year. The issue, of course, is whether it’s acceptable to say Merry Christmas or Happy Holidays. In my personal opinion, why not both, depending on the situation?
Personally, I think if you know for a fact that the person you’re addressing celebrates the Christmas holiday, by all means, say Merry Christmas. If you don’t know that person very well or you are just meeting them or perhaps don’t even get their name, then it might be better to say Happy Holidays. This is just a mark of consideration for others. You presume that the person you’re addressing has the same beliefs, traditions and customs as you when you tell someone you don’t know Merry Christmas, which may not be the case.
In this big, beautiful, wonderfully varied world of ours, there are hundreds of different countries, each with numerous cultures and countless belief systems and practices with an unmeasurable amount of facets to each one. The holiday of Christmas is just one. Even though we may feel it’s fitting to tell others Merry Christmas because the holiday, for some of us, is the most wonderful time of the year and we want to share that joy, we fail to take into account that others have different days special to them, as well. Every day is a holiday to someone.
I don’t believe that the so-called “War on Christmas” is meant to prevent people from celebrating the Christmas holiday. That would be mean-spirited and oppressive. By the same token, to emphasize Christmas over other holidays isn’t right, either. We might give the argument that the majority of Americans celebrate Christmas, so it’s OK to put it before other December holidays. We also forget that this is America where we have the individual freedoms to worship, celebrate and speak our minds as we please because we are so diverse in our ways of thinking and living.
The holiday season is meant to bring people together¬, not to drive them apart. Really, this should be the case all year ‘round. If people are concerned that saying Happy Holidays is anti-Christmas or has a secular connotation, remember that the word “holiday” is a contraction of “holy day.” The word origin itself is religious. Whatever you may or may not celebrate this December, I hope each and every one of you have a most wonderful season filled with much love, joy and peace. Be it Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, Omisoka, winter solstice, whatever you celebrate, have the happiest holiday possible.
Nathan is the business manager for the Sea Coast Echo and can be reached at Nathan@seacoastecho.com.
