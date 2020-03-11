Believe it or not, there are actually those living on this planet who do not like chocolate. When you come across these individuals, make them your best friends because they will give you all of their chocolate Valentine candy and Easter eggs.
In return, you can give them all of your kale when Eat Nasty Kale Day comes along. I am sure they have a day set aside for that revolting plant.
Brownies are relatively uncomplicated to prepare. In addition, your baking skills will be appreciated by family and friends. There is one thing you should remember when preparing these divine chocolate morsels; do not over bake them. In this first recipe, do not use an electric mixer to beat in the ingredients. Combine the ingredients using a large mixing spoon.
Basic Brownies
1 cup (2 sticks) butter, melted 4 squares unsweetened chocolate, chopped 2 cups sugar 4 large eggs 2 teaspoons vanilla extract One half teaspoon salt 2 cups coarsely chopped toasted pecans
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Grease a 13x9 inch baking pan and line with parchment paper. Melt butter in a microwave or on top of the stove. Place the chopped chocolate in a medium mixing bowl and pour the warm melted butter over the chocolate. Stir until chocolate melts and combines with the butter. Stir in the sugar until combined. Add the eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Stir in the flour vanilla and salt until combined. Add the chopped nuts and blend well into the batter. Pour the brownie batter into the prepared pan, scrape the bowl well, smooth the top and bake for 30 minutes. Remove from oven and cool on a wire rack.
When completely cooled, cut with a sharp knife. Makes 24 In this next recipe, you may use the above brownie recipe without the pecans or a boxed brownie mix that makes 24 brownies.
These brownies contain both chocolate and peanut butter. What a unique idea. Peanut Butter Layered Brownies
Basic brownies or a 19-ounce box of brownie mix 2 cups powdered sugar 1 stick butter, softened 1 cup creamy peanut butter 6 tablespoons melted butter 1 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips
Prepare the brownies in a 13x9 inch pan greased and lined with parchment paper. Bake according to directions. Cool on a wire rack. While brownies are cooling, prepare the peanut butter layer. Cream together the powdered sugar, softened butter, and peanut butter with an electric mixer. Mix until smooth. Evenly spread over the cooled brownies. Chill while making the chocolate topping. Melt the 6 tablespoons butter in the microwave and stir the chocolate chips into the hot butter. Stir until the chips melt and combine completely with the butter. If they are not completely melted, return to the microwave for about 20 additional seconds and stir. Spread the melted chocolate mixture evenly over the peanut butter layer. Let cool until set and cut into squares. Makes 24 or 36 depending on how you cut them
The final recipe is for a brownie pie. It is a snap to prepare and delicious when topped with a scoop of ice cream.
Chocolate Fudge Brownie Pie
1 – 9 inch pie crust, baked blind for 5 minutes 4 eggs, slightly beaten 2 cups sugar 2 sticks melted butter 2 cups semi-sweet chocolate chips, melted with the butter 1 cup all-purpose flour 2 teaspoons vanilla extract 1 cup lightly toasted chopped pecans
Combine eggs and sugar until well blended. Stir in the melted butter chocolate chip mixture and vanilla. Slowly stir in the flour until combined. Fold in the nuts. Pour mixture into the prepared pie shell and bake for 30 minutes. Serves 6 to 8 I try not to mix my political opinions with my recipes due to the fact that a combination of politics and food can lead to indigestion. Unfortunately, this time I need to break my rule. Whatever part of the government is in charge of changing the time twice a year: STOP! I can no longer endure this ridiculous practice. I am so old that half the time I do not know what day it is. When the time changes, it takes me several days to and figure out what time it is and to change my clocks accordingly. Thank you.
