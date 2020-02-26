Now that the last float has passed, the beads and other trinkets are but a memory until next carnival season, the forty days of Lent are upon us. For many, that translates to meatless Fridays. I have always found it humorous that eating seafood on Fridays during Lent is supposed to be a sacrifice. I love seafood on any day of the week and at any meal, therefore, it has never been a sacrifice for me.
Shortly before Christmas, my granddaughter, Martina, informed me that she was presently a pescatarian. At first, I thought she was telling me that she had changed her religion, but she was informing me that seafood would now be her main protein of choice. Great, what was I supposed to do with a ten-pound standing rib roast? Fortunately, the rest of my family had no trouble solving that dilemma. After a quick trip to my neighborhood supermarket, I was able to satisfy my newly converted youngest grandchild. So, in honor of Martina and the next six meatless Fridays, allow me to present a few recipes that would satisfy almost any pescatarian.
If you have not given up alcohol for Lent, this first recipe is a delectable dish to prepare.
Jumbo Shrimp Amaretto
2 pounds peeled and deveined jumbo shrimp (16 to 20 to the pound)
4 tablespoons flour
One teaspoon salt
6 tablespoons butter
4 ounces brandy
4 ounces amaretto
4 ounces dry white wine
Juice of two oranges
6 tablespoons heavy cream
1 tablespoon orange zest (zest the oranges before cutting)
Combine the flour, salt and pepper. Lightly dredge the shrimp in the flour mixture. In a large skillet, melt the butter over medium heat. Add the shrimp and sauté about three minutes on each side. Transfer the shrimp to a heated dish. Increase the heat and add the alcohol and juice. Stir well. Lower the heat to medium and slowly stir in the cream, add the zest and stir until well combined. Return the shrimp to the pan and heat through. Serve at once.
Serves 4 to 6
Baked Salmon Fillets
4 salmon fillets (6 ounces each)
2 tablespoons melted butter
2 teaspoons soy sauce
2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice
2 green onions, thinly sliced (both green and white parts)
1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh flat leaf parsley
1 clove garlic, finely chopped
1 teaspoon red pepper flakes
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line a rimmed cookie sheet with foil and lightly spray with non-stick spray. Place the salmon, skin side down, if the skin is still attached, on the prepared baking sheet. Cut 5 or 6 slashes in each fillet. Combine the remaining ingredients and generously brush the mixture onto the fillets. Bake for about 20 minutes or until the fish tests done.
Serves 4
This final dish can be cooked and ready to serve in less than 20 minutes. It uses canned tomato sauce, but you can use your own homemade, if you have some stashed in the freezer.
Fish in a Flash
2 pounds flounder, cod, or other firm, mild white fish fillets
1 – 15 ounce canned tomato sauce
Juice of one lemon
1 clove garlic, crushed
2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh flat leaf parsley
1 teaspoon Italian seasoning
1 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
4 tablespoons olive oil
4 tablespoons butter
Combine tomato sauce, lemon juice, garlic, parsley, Italian seasoning, and red pepper flakes in a bowl and set aside. In a large skillet set over medium high heat, place the olive oil and butter. When butter melts and begins to bubble, add the fish fillets and cook for about 3 minutes on each side. Carefully remove the fish and set aside. Add the tomato sauce mixture, bring to a boil; stirring constantly. Reduce to a simmer and cook for about 10 minutes. Return the fish to the skillet, spoon the sauce over the fish, and cook for about 2 to 3 minutes or until the fish is heated through. Serve at once.
Serves 4 to 6
Have a wonderful week and take some time to recuperate from Mardi Gras madness. Before you know it, you will be assisting the Easter Bunny in hiding eggs.
Linda is a contributing writer for the Sea Coast Echo and can be reached at lbigler67@gmail.com.
