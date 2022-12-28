Matthew 5, 6, 7 make up one of the best known, and most beloved, sections of scripture in the New Testament. It is known as “The Sermon on the Mount”. It is not likely that this was a literal sermon. Most likely it was a collection of the teachings of Jesus gathered by the author of the gospel.
Early in the collection, right after the beatitudes, there is a statement which has become frequently quoted. “You are the salt of the earth; but if salt has lost its taste, how can its saltiness be restored? It is no longer good for anything, but is thrown out and trampled underfoot.”
“You are the light of the world. A city built on a hill cannot be hid. No one lighting a lamp puts it under the bushel basket, but on the lampstand, and it gives light to all in the house. In the same way, let your light shine before others, so that they may see your good works and give glory to your father in heaven.”
It is not uncommon for people to refer to another person as “salt of the earth” or “Light of the world”. Usually, this is a reference to one who is dependable, trustworthy, or just a good person. It is understandable to use this reference in such a way, but it is not a fully appropriate way to use this source from Jesus. In this quote from Matthew, Jesus is not depicted as speaking of a particular person, but to a large crowd, most of whom he would not have known personally. In this context Jesus is speaking to the general population. He is not saying that someone is “salt and light”, he is saying that all of us are. That implies a different meaning to the quotation than is often intended in general conversation.
What would it mean to us if we truly believed that every person held the potential to be salt and light in the world? While it is surely true that not every person lives up to such potential, it is a fundamental principle of the gospel that every person could.
Two important truths apply here:
One is that it is incumbent upon us to look for the potential in others. Most of us have known people who, at first appearance, did not look like they had much to offer. We have also seen that when the right circumstances were present, they could, and often did, come through with beneficial results.
The second is that good can often come from unlikely sources. Expectations often do not forecast ultimate reality. People and situations can surprise us.
Salt and light can sometimes show up in unexpected places.
What if we believed that salt and light could be found anywhere? What if Jesus had it right? What if we all hold the potential for good in this world? The question is not “is it present in us, but are we willing to discover it”?
You are the salt of the earth and the light of the world. What does that mean to you?
